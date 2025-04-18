Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says that Declan Rice's role within in the team will only get "bigger and bigger". (1:15)

Mikel Arteta has hinted Arsenal are willing to offer Thomas Partey a new contract with the midfielder's deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Partey, who turns 32 in June, has enjoyed a return to form in recent months after an injury-hit period which cast doubt over his future at the club.

The Ghana international was previously linked with a move to Saudi Arabia while reports in Spain this week suggested Atlético Madrid were exploring a deal to re-sign Partey, who left the LaLiga club to join Arsenal for £45million ($59.7m) in October 2020.

Asked whether there had been any progress in talks over a new deal, Arteta said on Friday: "Yes, there is progress with all the players. I'll leave that to [sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to decide and to talk about."

Pushed on whether the intention is to keep Partey, Arteta continued: "The intention is very clear. I'll leave that to Andrea and the club to take a step forward."

Thomas Partey has impressed for Arsenal in recent weeks. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Partey's yellow card was the only negative from Arsenal's stunning midweek win at Real Madrid, completing a 5-1 aggregate triumph to knock out the holders and reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2009.

He will be suspended for the first leg against Paris Saint-Germain but Arteta was coy over how his team will cope.

"We have a few options and we're not going to give anything away," he said. "It was a night for the club that was great and that's it. The best ones are still ahead and to come. We all have a big ambition and big objectives and we are in the right direction. But the next steps are going to be tough and we're going to have to be at our best."

Arsenal face Ipswich on Sunday knowing defeat could seal the Premier League title for Liverpool. Ipswich could also be relegated if they lose at Portman Road.

Arsenal will be without Jorginho (rib) and Riccardo Calafiori (knee) through injury, although the latter could be available to face PSG on April 29.