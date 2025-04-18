Open Extended Reactions

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo will step down from his role at the end of the 2025 season, the MLS club announced Friday.

In a statement, the San Diego native indicated that family considerations will see him and his family return to Germany, where he excelled as a player with Hannover 96. It was while with the club that he met his wife, Mandy, and where their two children were born.

"It is an honor to be the head coach of LAFC," Cherundolo said. "After much reflection and discussion with my family, we made the decision that at the end of this year we will return to Germany.

"I love Los Angeles and LAFC, but this move is in the best interest of my family, even as it will ultimately take us away from a team, city, organization and fan base that I am proud to represent. I am looking forward to continuing our work with the players, coaches and staff to make the 2025 season a success as we keep fighting to win trophies."

Cherundolo, 46, has been in charge at LAFC for parts of four seasons, and prior to that managed the team's then-affiliate in Las Vegas.

During his time in charge, LAFC won a Supporters Shield and MLS Cup double in 2022, as well as the U.S. Open Cup title in 2024. In addition to those three trophies, he led LAFC to three other cup finals, and owns a record of 87-43-26 (W-L-T) in all competitions.

Steve Cherundolo led LAFC to its only MLS Cup title in 2022. Shaun Clark/Getty Images

"Steve has been a tremendous leader for LAFC and has proven to be one of the top coaches in our league," LAFC co-president and general Manager John Thorrington added in the club's statement. "What he has achieved during his tenure speaks for itself, and we are extremely thankful to him for his continued dedication and hard work.

"We support his decision to focus on his family with this move at the end of the season. For the remainder of 2025, our goals have not changed. We remain committed to winning trophies this season. We believe we have the people to make that happen, and there will be no better way to close this chapter than with another trophy for LAFC."

Cherundolo made over 400 appearances for Hannover, as well as 87 appearances with the U.S. men's national team that included making the rosters for the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

Following his retirement, he managed Hannover's U15 and U17 teams, and later worked as an assistant coach with VfB Stuttgart and Germany's U15s.

When Cherundolo moved back to the U.S. in 2021, he told ESPN how difficult it was to leave friends and family behind in Germany.

"It's been super-emotional times, mixed feelings," he said. "That's the reaction of a lot of my friends and family here [in Germany]. On the one hand, they're extremely ecstatic and happy for us, and for this adventure for our kids.

"On the other side they're sad to see us go and I have to say that's a great description for myself and my own emotions."

Now Cherundolo and his family will get the chance to reestablish those connections. Given his managerial résumé, he'll likely have plenty of opportunities on the coaching front as well.