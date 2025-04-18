Open Extended Reactions

Leeds United and Burnley both took a massive step towards a return to the Premier League with narrow victories on Friday as the Championship season reaches an enthralling climax.

Burnley briefly topped the standings after a 2-1 victory over Watford before Leeds returned to the summit thanks to a 1-0 win at Oxford United.

With three games left, both teams could wrap up automatic promotion on Monday.

Leeds forward Manor Solomon scored what turned out to be the winner after 33 minutes, blasting a shot into the roof of the net from close range after a Jayden Bogle pass.

Burnley fell behind at Watford but Zian Flemming equalised and Josh Brownhill's second-half strike secured the points against a Watford side who ended with nine men after Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe were sent off.

Burnley are now unbeaten in 30 league games.

Leeds have 91 points from 43 matches, level with Burnley but with a superior goal difference.

Burnley are on the verge of a return to the Premier League after victory over Watford. Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Third-placed Sheffield United kept alive their hopes of automatic promotion with a 2-0 home win over relegation-threatened Cardiff City to move on to 86 points.

If Leeds beat Stoke City on Monday and Burnley defeat Sheffield United, both will secure promotion to the top flight.

"It's a massive three points for us. We knew the challenge coming here; a good side, a physical team and that was proven today," Burnley manager Scott Parker said.

"I was pleased with our mentality and our calmness in that moment, really, because I think anyone in the stadium could see the game became very, very physical."

Watford went ahead in the eighth minute when Rocco Vata's swerving cross was nodded home by Mamadou Doumbia.

Burnley replied on the stroke of half-time after a rapid counter-attack was finished off by Flemming's diving header.

Burnley dialled up the pressure after the interval and grabbed the winner in the 58th minute through Brownhill's close-range header.

Sissoko was shown a red card for shoving Flemming from the kickoff and any chance the hosts had of mounting a comeback disappeared when midfielder Kayembe was dismissed in the 69th minute after picking up his second yellow card.

In the race for playoff places, Frank Lampard's Coventry City bolstered their hopes with a 2-0 win over 10-man West Bromwich Albion in a Midlands derby, while fifth-placed Bristol City clinched a 2-1 victory over fourth-placed Sunderland.

Sunderland have 76 points with Bristol City on 67 and Coventry on 66. Middlesbrough kept alive their hopes of finishing in the top six as Tommy Conway converted a 93rd-minute penalty to give them a 2-1 win over bottom club Plymouth Argyle.

Luton Town boosted their hopes of avoiding successive relegations as Millenic Alli's first-half goal helped them beat Derby County 1-0, the result leaving both teams on 43 points.

Plymouth have 40 points and Cardiff 42.