Manchester City lead the race to sign Morgan Gibbs-White, while Juventus weigh up a summer move for Kim Min-Jae. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Manchester City are interested in signing Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

- Manchester City are frontrunners to sign Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, the Daily Mail reports. While Florian Wirtz remains a "dream" acquisition for City, he is yet to decide his future amid interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. As such, Gibbs-White has been identified as an option, although City could face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United if they do pursue a deal. The Forest captain has been instrumental in the side's push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, with 12 goal contributions so far.

- Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae could leave the Bundesliga giants amid interest from Juventus, as per Sky Germany. The 28-year-old is also wanted by Chelsea and Newcastle United, and Bayern would be willing to allow his exit this summer if a suitable offer arrives. The South Korean international has been in Bavaria since 2023, having joined from Napoli in a €50 million deal.

- Liverpool are closely monitoring Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and could launch a summer bid, according to Football Insider. The Reds are looking at potential alternatives to Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, who remains their top striking target. However, the cost of a deal for Isak will likely force Liverpool to seek out a back-up option, which could see the club turn attention to Watkins. The 29-year-old, who is under contract at Villa Park until June 2028, has scored 14 goals in 32 Premier League games this season.

- Auxerre defender Clément Akpa is attracting attention from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim and Stuttgart, reports Footmercato. The 21-year-old has been a regular for the Ligue 1 side this season, playing at left-back and in central defence. According to Footmercato, Akpa could leave Auxerre if the club receives the right offer. The Ivorian international is under contract at Auxerre until June 2027.

- Positive meetings have taken place between Roma and Inter Milan over the permanent transfer of Nicola Zalewski, according to Nicolo Schira. The 23-year-old has played 18 times in Serie A this season while on loan at Inter, who are keen to retain the midfielder beyond the summer. The Nerazzurri have an option to sign Zalewski for €6 million, which they are now expected to trigger.