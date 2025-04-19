Transfer rumors, news: Gyökeres wants Arsenal move over Prem rivals

Manchester United's on-loan winger Antony explains how his move to Real Betis helped him escape the personal problems he was having in Manchester. (2:33)

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres has set his sights on a move to Arsenal, while Manchester City lead the race to sign Morgan Gibbs-White. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Viktor Gyökeres made his name with Coventry City before moving to Sporting CP. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

- Arsenal are Viktor Gyökeres' top choice ahead of the summer transfer window, but they face strong competition from Premier League rivals, reports A Bola. The 26-year-old, who has scored 44 goals in 45 games this season, seems certain to move on ahead of next season. Arsenal plan a major rebuild in the summer, with Sporting CP striker Gyökeres and Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi the major targets. The reports adds that a move to Liverpool or Manchester City would also be considered, while Chelsea are playing close attention. A deal would cost around €70m.

- Manchester City are frontrunners to sign Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, the Daily Mail reports. While Florian Wirtz remains a "dream" acquisition for City, he is yet to decide his future amid interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. As such, Gibbs-White has been identified as an option, although City could face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United if they do pursue a deal. The Forest captain has been instrumental in the side's push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, with 12 goal contributions so far.

- Liverpool are closely monitoring Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and could launch a summer bid, according to Football Insider. The Reds are looking at potential alternatives to Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, who remains their top striking target. However, the cost of a deal for Isak will likely force Liverpool to seek out a back-up option, which could see the club turn attention to Watkins. The 29-year-old, who is under contract at Villa Park until June 2028, has scored 14 goals in 32 Premier League games this season.

- Manchester United are the front-runners to sign AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, reports Sky Sports. The 25-year-old winger has 10 goals in all competitions this season and has impressed with his direct style of play. However, United face competition from other clubs including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, who are also interested in the Ghana international. Bournemouth want a fee of around £70m, which could also prevent a move to Old Trafford.

- Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae could leave the Bundesliga giants amid interest from Juventus, as per Sky Sport Deutschland. The 28-year-old is also wanted by Chelsea and Newcastle United, and Bayern would be willing to allow his exit this summer if a suitable offer arrives. The South Korea international has been in Bavaria since 2023, having joined from Napoli in a €50 million deal.

play 1:08 Who would be Real Madrid's best option to replace Carlo Ancelotti? Shaka Hislop assesses the main contenders linked with replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, should he leave the club at the end of the season.

- Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is being considered by Arsenal as they look to sign a world-class midfielder this summer. The Gunners are set to lose both Thomas Partey and Jorginho when their contracts expire, and want to sign a midfielder who would get the best out of Declan Rice. Brazil international Guimaraes, 27, fits that bill -- as does Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. (Football Insider)

- Real Madrid are big fans of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García, although Madrid "aren't looking for a goalkeeper right now." García, 23, has arguably been LaLiga's best keeper this season and was a target for Arsenal last year. There's expected to be a battle for his signing this summer, with a number of top clubs interested. (COPE)

- Neither Luka Modric nor Lucas Vazquez have received news of a contract extension from Real Madrid. Both Modric, 39, and Vazquez, 33, have deals which are due to expire this summer. Vazquez has underwhelmed filling in for the injured Dani Carvajal this season, while Modric -- despite playing frequently -- has been unable to address Madrid's midfield issues. (Marca)

- Manchester United will look for a €65m transfer fee for misfiring striker Rasmus Højlund this summer. The Denmark international has scored only three Premier League goals this season and has been linked with a return to Italy with Juventus, Inter Milan or Napoli. (Caught Offside)

- Chelsea have emerged as clear favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. He has played over 100 games for Dortmund, and this season has established himself as a first-team player with 12 goals in 44 appearances. BVB would accept a fee of around €50m for his signature. (Caught Offside)

- Positive meetings have taken place between AS Roma and Internazionale over the permanent transfer of Nicola Zalewski. The 23-year-old has played 18 times in Serie A this season while on loan at Inter, who are keen to retain the midfielder beyond the summer. The Nerazzurri have an option to sign Zalewski for €6 million, which they are now expected to trigger. (Nicolo Schira)

- Auxerre defender Clément Akpa is attracting attention from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Eintracht Frankfurt, TSG Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart. The 21-year-old has been a regular for the Ligue 1 side this season, playing at left-back and in central defence. (Footmercato)

- Real Madrid are very interested in bringing Ibrahima Konate to the Bernabeu this summer. The 25-year-old could join his fellow Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in swapping Merseyside for Madrid. However, PSG are also monitoring the centre-back. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool have moved Dean Huijsen to the top of their transfer wishlist, but face competition from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Arsenal for the 20-year-old Spain international. Bournemouth are willing to do business but would want a deal confirmed soon to give them time in the summer transfer window. (TBR)

- Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is another player that Arne Slot would love to bring to Liverpool. The France under-21 international has enjoyed a good season in the Bundesliga after leaving PSG last summer and has scored 21 goals in 43 matches. Liverpool scouts watched him in the Europa League this week, and are considering a move. (Caught Offside)

- Juventus want to sign Sandro Tonali, 24, but any possible move will come down to the midfielder's own desires as Newcastle are not interested in a deal and look set to be in a strong position if Champions League football is secured at St James' Park. (Tuttosport)

- Brentford are open to £50-55m offers for Bryan Mbeumo, 25, with Arsenal one of the main contenders to sign the Cameroon forward, who has 16 Premier League goals this season. (Caught Offside)

- Luis Diaz, 28, and Darwin Nunez, 25, are both targets for Saudi Pro League clubs. Diaz is reportedly open to a move while Nunez is widely expected to leave Liverpool this summer. (TBR)

- Crystal Palace and Everton are competing for the signature of Maxim Esteve from Burnley. The 22-year-old centre-back joined from Montpellier last year and has been an important player as the Clarets have enjoyed a great Championship season, fighting for automatic promotion. (Football Insider)

- Arsenal are in talks with Miles Lewis-Skelly over a new deal. The 18-year-old has emerged as a key figure at left-back for the Gunners in recent months and also made his England debut. (Fabrizio Romano)