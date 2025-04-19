        <
          Super Cup 2025: Schedule, Scores, Results

          The Super Cup. Shibu Preman / Super Cup / AIFF
          • ESPN staffApr 19, 2025, 02:43 PM

          The Kerala Blasters kick off the Super Cup in the Kalinga stadium, Bhubaneswar as they take on Kolkata giants and defending champions East Bengal. That tees off a tournament that will go on till May 3. You can stay updated with the latest scores, results, and, of course, the schedule of the 2025 Super Cup right here.

          A total of 15 Indian clubs are slated to participate: 13 from the ISL and 2 from the I-League (after Churchill Brothers withdrew, giving Mohun Bagan a bye to the quarters). The winners wins not just silverware but also a spot in Asian competition next season -- the AFC Champions League 2.

          This tournament is a straight knockout.

          Super Cup, how to watch:

          The matches will be live streamed on JioHotstar+

          Super Cup Schedule and scores:

          (all matches will be played in the Kalinga stadium)

          Round of 16

          Kerala Blasters 2-0 East Bengal

          (Jimenez 40' (P), Noah 64')

          FC Goa vs Gokulam Kerala, 4.30 PM, 21 April

          Odisha FC vs Punjab FC, 8.00 PM, 21 April

          Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi, 4.30 PM, 23 April

          Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin, 8.00 PM, 23 April

          NorthEast United vs Mohammedan SC, 4.30 PM, 24 April

          Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC, 8.00 PM, 24 April

          Quarterfinals

          QF 1 - KBFC/EB vs Mohun Bagan, 4.30 PM, 26 April

          QF 2 - OFC/PFC vs BFC/Kashi, 8.00 PM, 26 April

          QF 3 - MCFC/CFC vs NEUFC/MSC, 4.30 PM, 27 April

          QF 4 - FCG/GKFC vs JFC/HFC, 8.00 PM, 27 April

          Semifinals

          SF 1 - QF 1 vs QF 2, 4.30 PM, 30 April

          SF 2 - QF 3 vs QF 4, 8.00 PM, 30 April

          Final

          SF1 vs SF2, May 3, TBD