Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou heaps praise on his team following their 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt to advance to the Europa League semifinals. (2:14)

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham's James Maddison might not miss any time, manager Ange Postecoglou has suggested, despite the midfielder being forced off through injury before half-time in the club's Europa League quarterfinal victory on Thursday.

Spurs vice-captain Maddison had to be substituted shortly after being clattered when winning his side a decisive penalty in the first half of their 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, Postecoglou downplayed fears over the injury.

Spurs are back in action on Monday when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

"He is fine," Postecoglou said.

"Unbelievable courage in that moment to put his body on the line knowing full well that he was going to get a pretty severe knock and I was surprised it wasn't a red card.

"Super courageous from him. He is sore but I'm sure that has all been numbed knowing that he has helped us progress to the semi."

Spurs are 15th in the Premier League, with their last hope of salvaging their season -- and potentially Postecoglou's job -- coming in their Europa League semifinal tie with Norway's Bodo/Glimt. Their first leg will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 1, with the return fixture at the arctic Aspmyra Stadion on May 8.