LONDON -- Lyon secured a 2-1 win over Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal at the Emirates after the Gunners struggled to contain the visitors' ruthless attack -- but it's all still to play for in the second leg next weekend.

The visitors struck early through Kadidiatou Diani, breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute. It was a sloppy start from the hosts who couldn't contain the pacey and unrelenting attack that the eight-time winners of the competition hold.

With an improved second half performance, Arsenal squandered several big chances, lacking a clinical edge in front of goal before Beth Mead was awarded a penalty through VAR, drawing a foul from visiting goalkeeper Christiane Endler, which Mariona Caldentey - who won the Champions League last season with Barcelona, beating Lyon 2-0 - dispatched from the spot.

Within minutes, Lyon's fast counterattack restored their lead as Melchie Dumornay once again beat the back line and slotted home past Manuela Zinsberger.

Arsenal overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat Real Madrid in the quarterfinals and will again have to mount a fightback when they travel to Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, April 27 for the second leg.

Lyon outclass Arsenal in attack

Lyon's incredibly fast attack was always going to be something that Arsenal would need to contend with. The combination of prolific, fast-paced attackers in Diani, Tabitha Chawinga and Durmornay has been Lyon's weapon all season, scoring 88 goals in the French league.

After Diani netted the opener -- she was narrowly onside and needed a VAR review to reverse the on-field flag -- in the 16th minute, a barrage of chances followed for the visitors. This was not the only area of issue, though, with the visitors' press forcing Arsenal to rush their decision-making, ultimately leading to losing the ball, skewed passes and fractured attempts at engineering an attack.

Arsenal had more possession, but were unable to use it to their advantage, squandering their minimal chances in the first half, and failing to capitalise on their better worked ones in the second. Arsenal's second half performance was vastly improved, but this did not diminish Lyon's ability on the counter.

Dumornay, the young Haitian forward, voted ESPN's second-best female player under 21 in 2025, is continuing her stellar season. After rattling the crossbar with a sensational strike in the first half, the forward used the counter attack just minutes after Arsenal levelled the tie to steal the lead back.

With 15 goals and six assists from 16 league games this season, it was no surprise that Dumornay was quick to pressure and test the back line, ultimately rewarded for her efforts with a fifth goal in eight games in the Champions League. -- Emily Keogh

Arsenal's sloppy backline, Fox playing Diani onside

Arsenal's back line was always going to have their work cut out when facing Lyon's formidable front three. The pace of Diani, Dumornay and Chawinga exploited the vulnerability of the home side time and time again over the 90 minutes. Both of the visitors' goals came from out-pacing the Gunners defence.

When Diani buried the ball in the back of the net in the 16th minute, Arsenal thought they had got away with it through the offside trap. But roars from the visiting team signalled that Arsenal's relief was shortlived as VAR intervened, with Emily Fox playing Diani onside by centimeters. This didn't prove to be much of a wakeup call for the Gunners, with the back four conceding a second goal in a similar manner moments after equalising.

Lyon were ruthless with their pace and exploited Arsenal with ease. The home side were level for just four minutes before Lyon embarrassed the backline again. Amel Majri released Dumornay and she coasted past two defenders with pace and power. Steph Catley and Fox were left in the wake of the Haiti international, leaving Zinsberger with minimal chance of saving the shot. -- Olivia Pagden

Arsenal not taking their chances

Despite the scoreline falling in favour of the visitors, Arsenal had the better of the possession throughout the game -- 58% -- but failed to prove clinical in front of goal. It was like the home side forgot how to score a goal in the first hour of the game. Lyon's defence seemed to have Arsenal's number, and despite having 13 shots, only four of them were on target.

This is a side who are normally so precise in front of goal, having scored 16 goals in their last four fixtures alone, but they struggled to replicate that with the stakes of the game so high.

Not enough of Arsenal's attacks led to an attempt, with hopeful crosses being played with no one to latch onto them. Similarly, in front of goal during set pieces -- so often key in Arsenal's style of play -- opportunities were squandered as balls were sent wide.

Eight-time champions Lyon were able to do what Arsenal so desperately needed. Find Space and move the ball quickly. With a lot of one-touch passes being made in the midfield, Arsenal were unable to release their players with pace on the attack and thread the ball toward goal. -- Pagden

All to play for in the second leg

The hosts left it late minimise Lyon's threats and at one point, before Dumornay netted the second goal, looked set to share the spoils or even clinch the win ahead of the second leg. Now they need to overturn a narrow loss, but this might just work in their favour.

Arsenal overcame a two-goal deficit - beating Madrid 3-0 in the second leg at the Emirates - to secure their place in the semifinals. Their tenacity to come from behind will be needed if they want to secure their place in the final, somewhere they have not been since they won the inaugural competition in the 2006-07 season.

Arsenal used their home advantage to reverse their fortunes in the last set of knockouts but face a different challenge this time. They play the second leg away from home, meaning the home advantage that helped guide them to their victory will be missing.

They have been in this position before, reaching the semifinals in 2022-23, losing after extra time to Wolfsburg.

For Lyon, they are no stranger to this position or this competition, having secured the trophy a record of eight times and reaching the final last season before losing to Barcelona.

There are plenty of factors that also work in Lyon's benefit. Not wanting to repeat the heartbreak of last season's loss, eager to restore their crown as the best team in Europe, as well as being under new manager Joe Montemurro. With their prolific strikers in the team restored to full fitness plus being at home, it will play a role in Lyon defending their narrow lead next weekend. -- Keogh