Arsenal manager Renee Slegers is confident her side can still reach the Women's Champions League final despite falling to a 2-1 loss at the hands of eight-time champions Lyon in their semifinal first leg on Saturday.

Goals from Kadi Diani and Melchie Dumornay condemned Arsenal to a rare defeat at the Emirates Stadium, with Mariona Caldentey's penalty not enough to level the score for the home side.

While Sleger's side have a lot of work to do to reach the final, there is cause for optimism.

When the teams met in the 2022 Champions League, Arsenal stunned the French side 5-1 on their home turf with Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead both scoring a brace.

Renee Slegers has turned to the recent past to offer Arsenal hope in their tie against Lyon. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"Arsenal has done it before against Lyon away, won with good numbers," Slegers told a post-match news conference.

"We have all the opportunity to win the next one. It's going to be 11 vs.11. It's going to be a very difficult game, but we are going to go there and believe that we can do something."

Arsenal maintained possession throughout the game but couldn't capitalise in front of goal, which is unusual for the hosts who have scored 16 times over the past four games.

"We are ruthless and we find ways to score a lot of goals," Slegers said. "I don't think we need to doubt ourselves in that area."

Lyon host Arsenal in the second leg on April 27, with the winner facing either Barcelona and Chelsea in the final on May 25.