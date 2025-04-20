Beth Lindop explains why we can expect a big summer of Liverpool transfer activity once they've handed Virgil van Dijk a new contract alongside Mohamed Salah's. (2:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Mohamed Salah may have signed a new contract at Liverpool, but he still "fits the identity" of what the Saudi Pro League is looking for, Saudi Arabia's sports minister said.

Salah, 32, finally ended months of speculation when he committed his future to Liverpool earlier this month, signing a two-year contract despite reports of lavish interest from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The country's minister of sport, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, suggested interest in the Egypt forward has not dampened, though made it clear that signing younger players has been a clear ambition for the league.

"I mean, he's a superstar," Al-Faisal told reporters ahead of F1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. "He's an iconic Arab Muslim. He fits the identity of playing in the Saudi league. It was his decision to renew with, but linking Saudi to him and everything ... I think from Day 1 they link Saudi to him. There wasn't any discussions. But it's good to have that.

Mohamed Salah has been in staggering form this season as he leads Liverpool to the Premier League title. Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"Now you can see that any player wants to renew their contract or sign their, they [the media] are saying that they're coming to Saudi and most 90% of it is not true. But I think we have a strategy that we're working on and everyone is saying that we're just signing any players."

Salah has been in career-defining form this season, scoring 32 goals and recording 23 assists in 46 games in all competitions as Liverpool storm towards to the Premier League title.

The Saudi Pro League looked at one time to be the obvious destination for Salah, with efforts to attract the game's star names leading to the arrivals of ageing stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar.

However, this league's transfer activity this season has skewed much younger, such as 21-year-old Jhon Durán joining Al Nassr, or 25-year-old Moussa Diaby joining Al Ittihad.

"If you see the last number of players that we signed or the club signed are mostly young players wanting to develop the league," Al-Faisal added.

"To have the league very competitive. I'm not sure if you're following the league this year, but the competition is unbelievable in the top four clubs."

Al Ittihad top the table with 65 points after 28 games, four ahead of Al Hilal.