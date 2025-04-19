Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick lauded Barcelona's "unbelievable" comeback against Celta Vigo as the "best feeling" after Raphinha's stoppage time penalty sealed a vital 4-3 win for the LaLiga leaders.

A Borja Iglesias hat trick had earlier cancelled out Ferran Torres' opener and given Celta a surprise 3-1 lead at the Olympic Stadium with just 30 minutes to play.

However, quick fire goals from Dani Olmo and Raphinha levelled the match, with the Brazilian's 98th-minute penalty then sealing a victory that took Barça seven points clear of Real Madrid, who host Athletic Club on Sunday, with six games to go.

"After 3-1, it was unbelievable how we came back," Flick said in the post-game news conference. "It was not easy. I feel proud that we won the three points today. It was a very important victory.

"This is the attitude, the mentality. It's really great to see. It was tough. We tried everything to get the points and we did it. It was great."

It's the third time this season Barça have recovered from a two-goal deficit in the second half to win a match. They also came back to beat Benfica 5-4 in the Champions League in January and Atlético Madrid 4-2 in LaLiga in March.

Flick suggested his team may not have been capable of such feats prior to Christmas, praising the never-say-die attitude which still has them alive in three competitions heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

"Today is one of the big comebacks," he added. "It was very important because we know it's now the end of the season, one match less, three points more. It's the best feeling.

"It's good to see the team never gives up. In November we have this situation, head down, negative energy. Now it's different. We have positive energy. We go on."

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick embraces Raphinha after his winning goal against Celta Vigo. JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

Flick was especially happy with the response his team showed to some woeful defending, with all three goals conceded avoidable to some extent.

Inside two minute of Iglesias competing his treble, though, Olmo had made it 3-2, with Raphinha heading in a cross form Lamine Yamal, who had started the game on the bench, to level the scores four minutes later.

It looked like Barça would go on to win the game at that point, but they had to wait until the eighth minute of added time to seal it when a penalty was awarded after a VAR review for a foul on Olmo.

"When we conceded the [third] goal, Pedri grabs the ball and is going for the next kick off," Flick said. "And it was a good start from there because [Olmo scored quickly].

"For me, it's very important that we show we're here, we're fighting until the end of the match. It's really good. I love this mentality.

"Maybe some situations were not perfect. We pressed good, were brave against this Celta team, a really good team, and we have three points in the end."

Barça's win was tempered by an injury to Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker was taken off in the 77th minute after appearing to hurt his hamstring.

"We have to wait until tomorrow," Flick said when asked for an update on Lewandowski. "In my experience, [it's always best to] wait and see what happens."

Barça can ill-afford to lose Lewandoewski, who's scored 40 goals this season, for any length of time as the fixtures come thick and fast.

They host Mallorca in LaLiga on Tuesday and then face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final next Saturday. They then meet Inter Milan over two legs in the Champions League semifinal, with a trip to Real Valladolid sandwiched in the middle, before a potentially title-deciding Clásico against Madrid in the league on May 11.