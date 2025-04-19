Union Berlin and VfB Stuttgart made history on Saturday as the first Bundesliga game to feature eight goals before halftime.
The score was 4-4 at the interval, and the game finished that way after a much quieter second half.
Four previous Bundesliga games had featured seven goals in the first half, the most recent being Eintracht Frankfurt's 6-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in May 2019.
Andrej Ilic scored twice for Berlin, while Stuttgart had four different scorers.
While most of the goals came from set-pieces, Union defender Leopold Querfeld made his mark with a powerful shot into the top-right corner from 37 yards out.
It wasn't a day for the goalkeepers as Union's goals came from just five shots on target all game. Stuttgart had six shots on target.
Stuttgart are 11th after a setback to its faint hopes of qualifying for European competition next season and Union are 13th after a draw which ensured they cannot be relegated this season.
Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.