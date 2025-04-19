Open Extended Reactions

BARCELONA, Spain -- Celta Vigo midfielder Ilaix Moriba was targeted by racist insults from Barcelona fans after their La Liga game on Saturday, his coach said.

Celta coach Claudio Giráldez said the 22-year-old Moriba, who is from Guinea, was subjected to racist slurs when he was substituted late in the game won by Barcelona 4-3.

"Talking of Ilaix, I want to take this chance to condemn the racist insults he received [from the stands] when he was substituted," Giráldez told reporters. "I heard them myself.

"It's sad that this is still happening in football."

Ilaix Moriba played against his former club Barcelona on Saturday. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Moriba came up through Barcelona's training academy before making its first team as a promising young talent. He signed for RB Leipzig in 2021 when the German club reportedly offered him a better contract.

Since then, he has played on loan in the Spanish league at Valencia, Getafe and, now, Celta.

Spanish soccer has been plagued by recurring incidents of Black players being targeted by racist slurs during games.

ESPN's Sam Marsden and The Associated Press contributed to this report.