Barcelona Sporting Club coach Segundo Castillo has caught the eye of the football world with his incredible variety of suits. MARCOS PIN/AFP via Getty Images

Football managers are known to be stern and disciplined in a similar way to how they coach their teams, which can also influence the way they dress during match days. However, there are times when some managers just abandon the strict dress code of their profession and pull out an entirely different attire.

In South America, Ecuadorian side Barcelona Sporting Club -- based in Guayaquil -- has been making headlines in the CONMEBOL Libertadores (South America's version of the UEFA Champions League), not just for their recent performances.

Their manager, Segundo Castillo, has been stealing the spotlight with his incredible suits that have the former Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers player look like he should be on the runway of Milan Fashion Week or the red carpet at a movie awards gala rather than on the touchline of a football pitch.

When asked why he decided to start wearing these suits during these Copa Libertadores matches, he said: "I feel like I have to live up to the team I'm on and the tournament we're playing in. It's my wife who helps me with my clothes. If she sees me well dressed, that's enough."

The football world weren't the only ones to take notice of Castillo's drip, but also the fashion world. So much so that he was also included in a feature story for none other than Vogue Italy.

Here are some of the best, flashiest and most elegant looks of Castillo during Barcelona's Copa Libertadores run so far, which seem to be working as a good luck charm for his team.

Barcelona SC vs. Universitario

Barcelona SC suffered their first defeat of this season's group stage on Tuesday as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Peruvian club Universitario. But that setback could not steal the spotlight from the man on the touchline.

Castillo was rocking a wide-lapeled black jacket and matching waistcoat which were both covered in an intricate pattern featuring several types of flowers. The floral theme was continued with the red rose buttonhole, which was accompanied by a red bowtie and pocket square.

River Plate vs. Barcelona SC

How many managers can pull off a pale pink tuxedo in the technical area? Only one. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Castillo was pretty in pink in Barcelona's Libertadores campaign, in Buenos Aires against Argentina's River Plate.

It's a real shame that no fans were in attendance (River were punished by CONMEBOL for fans' use of pyrotechnics in last year's semifinal against Atletico Mineiro) to see Castillo look as elegant as a tango dancer.

Even better, his Ecuadorian side was able to snatch a point with a 0-0 draw against the four-time Libertadores champions, but not before showing a flash of the skills that made him an experienced Ecuador international for over a decade.

Barcelona SC vs. Independiente del Valle

Bond? James Bond? No, it's Segundo Castillo doing his best 007 impression on the touchline. (Photo by MARCOS PIN/AFP via Getty Images)

In this all-Ecuadorian affair, the side from Guayaquil was able to snatch a 1-0 win against Independiente del Valle thanks to Bryan Carabalí's early goal to have Castillo's side start on the right foot in the group stage.

Needless to say, Castillo decided to dress for the occasion (as he always does) and went full on James Bond.

Corinthians 2-0 Barcelona SC

A cool black jacket and grey suit made Segundo Castillo look like the most interesting man on the pitch. (Rebeca Schumacker / GocherImagery/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

In the second leg in the Libertadores qualifiers final round, Barcelona traveled to Brazil, where they needed to keep their 3-0 first leg (more on that below) lead to qualify for the Libertadores group stage, and where the loser would get relegated to the CONMEBOL Sudamericana group stage.

The São Paulo-based Corinthians scored twice but could not find more goals to turn the tie around, rendering their 2-0 win on the night worthless. Maybe Castillo's cool black jacket, white shirt, and grey pants were enough to keep his side cool under pressure and help them qualify for the Libertadores group stage.

Barcelona SC vs. Corinthians

Segundo Castillo's white suit looked like something out of Miami Vice rather than being on a football pitch. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

It was party time for Barcelona against the Brazilian powerhouses as they scored three to secure a comfortable lead in the first leg of their final round qualifier.

Two goals from Janner Corozo and one from Octavio Rivero perhaps gave all the optimism heading into the second leg, but when you have someone like Castillo with a wonderful white suit motivating your players, anything is possible.

Barcelona SC vs. El Nacional

Grey suit? No problem for Segundo Castillo to help his Barcelona side qualify past El Nacional. (Photo by MARCOS PIN/AFP via Getty Images)

In the second leg of their second-round qualifier tie, Castillo decided to switch up a bit and go grey.

The switch-up might have been a factor for his players, as even though they got a 1-1 draw at home against El Nacional of Uruguay, it was enough to send his Barcelona side to the final round of the Libertadores qualifiers.

El Nacional vs. Barcelona SC

The world first saw Segundo Castillo with his incredible black suit jacket and distinguished look. (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images)

The first time we saw Castillo show off his collection of incredible drip was in the all-Ecuadorian affair in the second round of the Libertadores qualifiers when they took El Nacional.

Perhaps it wasn't as flashy, but it still kept the cool factor on the pitch (the visitors getting a 1-0 win) and on the touchline with a black suit jacket, tie, and pants, and a cool white shirt in between.