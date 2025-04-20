Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye Rashford-Watkins swap

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has expressed that he's "not worried" about his future despite crashing out of the Champions League against Arsenal. (0:57)

Manchester United are ready to propose a swap deal which would see Ollie Watkins move to Old Trafford and Marcus Rashford stay at Aston Villa, while the two clubs will also battle for the signing of Eberechi Eze. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Manchester United are looking at Ollie Watkins to refresh their forward line. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

- Manchester United are also considering a swap deal that would see them bring in Ollie Watkins while Rashford stays at Aston Villa, reports the Daily Star. The Red Devils have previously valued Rashford at £40m, but the 27-year-old could now be used to help bring in his England teammate. Arsenal have also shown an interest in Watkins.

- Man United manager Ruben Amorim wants to sign Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, reports The Sun, adding that there will be competition from Aston Villa if they are unable to keep Marcus Rashford. The 26-year-old's contract runs until 2026 but includes the option for another year, and Palace are prepared to receive offers worth around £50 million.

- Manchester City will step up their interest in FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa after Ederson's latest injury, reports The Mirror. The 25-year-old is seen as the perfect replacement for the Brazil goalkeeper and has a £63m release clause, but City believe £50m could be enough to complete a deal. Ederson has received Saudi Arabian interest, while backup Stefan Ortega is wanted by Bayer Leverkusen.

- Liverpool are still lining up a move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo despite Mohamed Salah signing a new contract to stay at Anfield, reports The Sun. The 25-year-old has often been mentioned as a possible replacement for the Egypt international, but the Reds plan to freshen up their frontline. Brentford reportedly want £50m for the Cameroon international.

- Multiple reports in Turkey, including from journalist Aygun Ozipek, claim that Manchester United have sealed a deal to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli. The 26-year-old, who is on loan at Galatasaray, is said to have agreed a five-year contract and the striker will earn a net salary of €15m a season. United have reached agreement on a €60m transfer fee with Napoli.

ESPN's Rob Dawson on a potential swap involving Ollie Watkins and Marcus Rashford.

Man United have shown interest in Ollie Watkins in the past but, at the time, were put off by Aston Villa's asking price. They need a striker in the summer and it would make sense to look at Watkins again, particularly because he's become frustrated at a perceived lack of game time since Marcus Rashford arrived in January. United agreed a temporary solution to the Rashford problem in January but, as things stand, he will be back at Old Trafford for preseason. It could suit all parties if there could be some kind of agreement between United and Villa to swap Rashford and Watkins. Swap deals are notoriously hard to do, but there might be enough common ground there. For United, much will depend on whether they're playing Champions League football next season. There is a sense around the club that the financial boost it would generate might mean they can push the boat out a little bit in terms of the targets they look to bring in.

- Under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana could be safe from the axe as Ruben Amorim sees strengthening other areas more important than signing a new No. 1. Amorim wants a striker, two midfielders, a centre-back and at least one wing-back. (Sunday Mirror)

- Atletico Madrid could move quickly to sign defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur. The LaLiga side want to complete a deal, which will cost around £45m, in the early registration period before the Club World Cup. (Sunday Express)

- Newcastle United plan to demand a £150m transfer fee for Alexander Isak, which will price the striker's suitors, including Liverpool, out of a deal this summer. (Football Insider)

- AC Milan and Bayern Munich have both been watching Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who has been impressing on loan at Strasbourg. Chelsea plan to use the 20-year-old at the Club World Cup to assess his progress. (Mail on Sunday)

- RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons is keeping his future options open amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, reports , with Die Roten Bullen wanting €80m if the 21-year-old decides to leave. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Christopher Vivell, Manchester United's director of football, was at RB Leipzig's 3-2 win at Wolfsburg last week to watch both Simons and Benjamin Sesko. (Bild)

- Antoine Griezmann will wait until the end of the season before making any decision on his future. The 34-year-old, who is under contract at Atletico Madrid until 2026, has been strongly linked with a move to MLS. Atletico want the forward to stay, but his €16m-a-season salary weighs heavy. (L'Equipe)

- AC Milan are monitoring Girona left-back Miguel Gutiérrez ahead of the expected summer departure of Théo Hernandez. The Spain international is one of several left-backs on Milan's shortlist, alongside Crystal Palace standout Tyrick Mitchell. (Rudy Galetti)

- Como want to keep Nico Páz for one more season, although the final decision rests with Real Madrid who have a clause to re-sign him. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Borussia Dortmund want to sign Daniel Svensson on a permanent deal following an impressive loan spell. BVB have a mandatory option should the left-back play 15 competitive matches this season. (Sky Sport Deutschland)

- Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing Lugano centre-back Albian Hajdari this summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- San Jose Earthquakes are finalizing a deal to acquire 20-year-old midfielder Noel Buck from the New England Revolution. (Tom Bogert)

- Borussia Mönchengladbach and Japan defender Ko Itakura is wanted by Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen. (Ekrem Konur)