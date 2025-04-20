Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United's last-minute winner against Lyon at Old Trafford should spur the team on to win the Europa League. (1:09)

Bruno Fernandes started on the bench for Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Wolves on Sunday, the first time the Portugal midfielder has done so in the Premier League since January 2022.

Fernandes, 30, helped lead United to a stunning 5-4 extra-time victory over Lyon on Thursday and secure a place in the Europa League semifinals. However, it meant he did not start against Wolves at Old Trafford.

He was introduced around the hour mark, although he was not able to help United avoid a 15th league defeat this season.

Fernandes has only missed one Premier League game this season -- a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle United in December.

Ruben Amorim made clear in a news conference on Friday that United would need their young players to step up against Wolves and he was true to his word, handing a senior debut to 20-year-old Tyler Fredricson and starting 18-year-old Harry Amass.

Chido Obi-Martin, 17, also made an appearance when he replaced Rasmus Højlund for the final 20 minutes of the match.

"It's not the best moment or the best season to put some kids to play because again they need a strong base to really show what they can do, but in this moment we need to do it," Amorim said.

"Sometimes you have surprises. Ayden [Heaven] just played -- and I can be honest -- because we had a lot of injuries in that moment, but today I think of Ayden as my player.

"[Harry] Amass did really well [against Lyon] so we don't know. Chido [Obi], when he played he played quite well. It's a difficult moment, it's not the right moment for the kids to play, but if we have to do it we will do it."

United have little left to play for in the Premier League, with Amorim's side in 14th place without any danger of relegation.