Departing Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has said he is "open" to staying in the Premier League next season as he searches for a new club.

"I'm open for anything, anything, just for because I have to look at the whole picture," De Bruyne told reporters when asked if he would be willing to remain in England's top flight.

ESPN has reported that De Bruyne is subject to interest from Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League, although he might find a place at a club in Europe's major leagues.

"I'm looking at sporting, family, everything together, what makes the most sense for me and my family," De Bruyne said.

"I don't know what that is, because it depends on when you speak to people and what they say about projects or something, like I said, I still feel like I can play at a good level, but then after I'll have to make a decision once I really know a little bit more."

De Bruyne has a maximum of only five Premier League games left in his City career, as well as an FA Cup semifinal clash against Nottingham Forest.