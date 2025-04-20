Steve McManaman speaks on the one thing Trent Alexander-Arnold should do if he moves to Real Madrid. (1:21)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold remained tight-lipped on his future at Anfield amid continued links to Real Madrid, although he added that Sunday's winner over Leicester City would always be "special."

Alexander-Arnold started on the bench against Leicester as he looked to make his return from an ankle injury. He was introduced on 71 minutes, and he fired Liverpool to victory just five minutes later, scoring a goal which puts his team just one win away from clinching the Premier League title.

ESPN has previously reported that Madrid are "optimistic" of securing a deal for Alexander-Arnold, whose Liverpool contract is set to expire this summer.

"I have said all season that I am not going to speak on my situation. I am not going to go into the details," he told Sky Sports after the match.

"But days like today are always special. Scoring goals, playing games, winning games, winning titles -- they are special moments for me and I am glad to do my part."

On his celebration in front of the Liverpool supporters, Alexander-Arnold added: "As much as we do it for ourselves and our family, we do it for the fans as well, they are the ones who travel to the games and spend their money, so it is the least they deserve to see us give 100% on the pitch and win games.

"So to see us so close, some of us, to a second league title and for others a first, especially in front of fans, which is what we've been missing is very special.

"Virgil [van Dijk] pushed me to the front to soak it in, get up close and personal. The fans have been amazing again this season, they have pushed us every game to the final minutes and they have done that again today to help us win the game."

With teammates Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah both having signed new contracts in recent weeks, speculation over Alexander-Arnold's future continues to build. However, head coach Arne Slot said after the match that the defender's commitment to Liverpool should never be in doubt.

"The headline today should be the goal he scored and not about his contract, but it would be ridiculous if someone argues his commitment for this club," Slot said. "The workrate he puts in. No one can argue his commitment to this club but the headlines be his great goal and not his contract."

Liverpool can seal the Premier League title as early as Wednesday if Arsenal fail to beat Crystal Palace and can make sure of it on Sunday with a home win over Tottenham should Mikel Arteta's Gunners win midweek.