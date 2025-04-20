Federico Valverde breaks the deadlock in stoppage time with an incredible goal for Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Carlo Ancelotti praised Federico Valverde as "the key" after the midfielder's 93rd-minute goal gave Real Madrid a dramatic 1-0 win over Athletic Club on Sunday to react to their Champions League exit in midweek.

After an underwhelming first half, Madrid improved in the second period at the Santiago Bernabéu, and Vinícius Júnior -- the game's outstanding player -- had a goal disallowed for offside before Valverde's sensational strike in added time.

The result leaves Madrid four points behind leaders Barcelona in the LaLiga table, as Ancelotti's side look to bounce back from being eliminated by Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals.

"Valverde was the key," Ancelotti said in his post-match news conference. "The team played well. We were a bit slower in the first half, but in the second half we did well. We wanted to win, to react after our elimination. The team delivered, and Fede was the key player."

Vinícius has faced criticism for his performances in recent weeks -- and has been whistled by some fans at the Bernabéu -- but responded with a committed display against Athletic.

"Vinicius is extraordinary," Ancelotti said. "He has a fantastic attitude. He scored the [disallowed] goal, played some key passes for [Jude] Bellingham, he was decisive as always."

The Brazil international looked to have put Madrid ahead in the 80th minute, but his goal was ruled out by VAR, with substitute Endrick in an offside position.

"They haven't been happy days for [Vini] or for us," Ancelotti said. "I liked his reaction on the pitch a lot. He'll be very important in the coming games, I have no doubts about that."

Madrid visit Getafe on Wednesday in LaLiga, before facing Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final next Saturday.

With Kylian Mbappé missing through suspension -- and a minor ankle injury -- Ancelotti played Bellingham as a false nine, a role which served him well in his first season in Madrid.

"It's the position that gave us a big advantage last season," Ancelotti said. "[Bellingham] did well in the second half. We got on the outside a lot, put crosses in, and he was smart in the box. He deserved to score."