Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea's Garnacho chase gets crowded

Napoli face competition for the signature of Alejandro Garnacho as news emerges over Jadon Sancho's future at Chelsea. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Alejandro Garnacho reportedly is attracting interest from Napoli, Chelsea, Atlético Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea, Atlético Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen could all rival Napoli for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho this summer, TeamTalk reports. The Old Trafford hierarchy are willing to let the 20-year-old Argentina international leave if they receive a transfer fee of £70 million, although it remains to be seen if any club is prepared to bid that high. Napoli are expected to be very active this summer, as the Serie A giants try to fill the gap left in the squad by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's January exit. They have already tried to sign Garnacho as a direct replacement for the Georgia international who decamped for Paris Saint-Germain, although United emphatically rejected their £42 million bid.

- Chelsea's obligation to sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis has kicked in following the club's 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday, according to GiveMeSport's Ben Jacobs. The Blues can no longer finish lower than 15th in the Premier League table, which was a contractual requirement for the clause to become active. Chelsea can override the obligation by paying Manchester United a £5 million fee, although the club is yet to make a firm decision over his future. According to Jacobs, Sancho's obligatory transfer could cost up to £25 million, a significantly lower fee than United paid Borussia Dortmund for the winger back in 2021.

- Leeds United are plotting a £10 million offer for Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, The Sun reports. With current No. 1 Illan Meslier enduring a tough campaign in the Championship, the Whites are keen to upgrade their options between the sticks ahead of a potential Premier League campaign. Johnstone has emerged as a strong transfer option, having struggled for game time at Wolves under Vítor Pereira. The England international hasn't featured in the Premier League since mid-December.

- Borussia Monchengladbach are "seriously considering" a move for FC Basel midfielder Leon Avdullahu, according to Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 21-year-old has been the subject of strong interest from a host of European clubs, including Real Betis, Fiorentina and VfL Wolfsburg. Avdullahu, a Switzerland youth international, has been a regular for Basel this season, featuring in 30 Super League matches to date.

- Liverpool have turned their attention toward renewing the contracts of Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konaté and Luis Díaz, Football Insider reports. Exploratory talks with Jota and Díaz previously broke down, but with new deals now agreed with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, the Reds are keen to reestablish negotiations. Konaté's future is the most pressing, as the PSG-linked defender is out of contract next summer.