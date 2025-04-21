Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool turn to Atalanta's Lookman

Janusz Michallik praises Liverpool but believes they will need signings to push on next season. (1:49)

Liverpool have Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman on their radar, while Napoli face competition for the signature of Alejandro Garnacho. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman could be on the move this summer. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool have turned their attention to Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, despite his history of playing for rivals Everton, says Corriere dello Sport. Lookman, 27, played for the Toffees between 2017-2019 but has finally found his form in Italy after spells at RB Leipzig, Fulham and Leicester. The Nigeria international has 50 goals in 114 games since moving to Atalanta in 2022 but his contract expires in a year's time and the Serie A club are open to offers of around €60 million. Liverpool are reported to be interested but could also face competition from Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

- Chelsea, Atlético Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen could all rival Napoli for the signing of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho this summer, TEAMtalk reports. The Old Trafford hierarchy are willing to let the 20-year-old Argentina international leave if they receive a transfer fee of £70m, although it remains to be seen if any club is prepared to bid that high. Napoli are expected to be very active this summer, as the Serie A giants try to fill the gap left in the squad by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's January exit. They have already tried to sign Garnacho as a direct replacement for the Georgia international who decamped for Paris Saint-Germain, although United emphatically rejected their £42m bid.

- Manchester City midfielder Rodri may be recovering from a long-term injury but he's still of interest to Real Madrid, says Bild. Rodri, 28, has been out since suffering an ACL injury against Arsenal in September and City have struggled without him as a result. The Spain international has a contract until 2027 and Madrid are circling in the hopes of persuading him to move, but Rodri is reported to be settled at Manchester City and has no plans to leave.

- Bild reports that RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons is the subject of interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. Leipzig only signed the 21-year-old permanently for €50m in January on a two-year contract, but the club are already willing to let him go for a significant profit if a club offers €80m. The Netherlands international is reported to be open to a move, but is keeping his options open.

- Juventus want a new striker, according to Tuttosport, and have a four-man shortlist. The Old Lady could let Dusan Vlahovic leave and not take up their option to sign PSG's Randal Kolo Muani permanently after his loan spell, while they have been linked with big-money moves for Atalanta's Ademola Lookman and Napoli's Victor Osimhen, as well as Manchester United forward Rasmus Højlund. But this report claims the four they are most likely to try and sign at a cheaper rate of €25m-€35m are: Rosario Central's Agustin Modica, Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca,, Lecce's Nikola Krstovic and Ipswich Town's Liam Delap.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool have turned their attention toward renewing the contracts of Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konaté and Luis Díaz. (Football Insider)

- Chelsea's obligation to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis for £25m has kicked in following the club's 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday. The Blues can no longer finish lower than 15th in the Premier League table, which was a contractual requirement for the clause in his loan deal to become active. Chelsea can override the obligation by paying a £5m fee, although the club are yet to make a firm decision over his future. (GiveMeSport)

- Athletic Club defender Dani Vivian is on the radar of Real Madrid, with Jesus Vallejo set to leave and questions over David Alaba's future. Vivian, 25, has been scouted by Madrid and his transfer could cost around €40m. (Defensa Central)

- Real Madrid have pulled out of negotiations to sign 17-year-old River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono due to a problem between the agents. (Marca)

- Real Madrid wing-back Olga Carmona is set to snub the offer of a new contract and instead join PSG on a free in the summer when her deal expires. (Relevo)

- Barcelona are considering a €65m move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and could let Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres leave to generate the funds. (El Nacional)

- Barcelona sporting director Deco is keen to keep goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, 35, at the club and persuade him to sign a new one-year deal. (Marca)

- Leeds United are plotting a £10m offer to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. With current No. 1 Illan Meslier enduring a tough campaign in the Championship, the Whites are keen to upgrade their options between the sticks ahead of a potential Premier League campaign. (The Sun)

- Young Manchester City winger Nico O'Reilly is set to sign new deal on increased terms. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Borussia Monchengladbach are "seriously considering" a move for FC Basel midfielder Leon Avdullahu. The 21-year-old has been the subject of strong interest from a host of European clubs, including Real Betis, Fiorentina and VfL Wolfsburg. Avdullahu, a Switzerland youth international, has been a regular for Basel this season, featuring in 30 Super League matches to date. (Sky Sport Deutschland)