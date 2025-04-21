Manchester United's Old Trafford woe, Raphinha matches Suarez and Neymar: Stats

Open Extended Reactions

Another weekend of European football action is in the books, and the title race finish line draws closer.

In the Premier League, Liverpool went closer to winning the title with a win against Leicester City, even as closest competitors Arsenal comfortably beat Ipswich Town. Manchester City left it late against Everton, and Manchester United faced another loss at Old Trafford.

In La Liga, Barcelona's winning streak continued, this time after a stunning comeback against Celta Vigo, while Real Madrid kept pace with a narrow win, thanks to a late Federico Valverde stunner. The Bundesliga title race now seems headed in Bayern Munich's way, after they won and Bayer Leverkusen drew, while in Serie A, leaders Inter Milan lost to Bologna, and saw Napoli go level with them on points at the top of the table.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

3

League leaders Liverpool need three more points to mathematically be assured of winning the title. They could even win the title before they play next Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. If Crystal Palace beat Arsenal in midweek, Liverpool will be crowned champions.

1

His winner against Leicester City was Trent Alexander-Arnold's first career goal with his left foot, previously having scored 26 goals for club and country with his right foot.

2

Wolves's Pablo Sarabia became the second player to score a game-winning goal via a direct free kick in an away game against Manchester United in the Premier League, joining Liverpool's Danny Murphy, who did so in December 2000.

5

Wolves have now won five straight games in the Premier League, their first such streak since 1970. Across Europe's top five leagues, only PSG (10-game winning run) have a longer active winning streak.

11

Southampton's 1-1 draw with West Ham United saw them reach 11 points in the Premier League this season, guaranteeing at least a tie with Derby County for the worst Premier League points tally on record.

15

The loss to Wolves was Manchester United's 15th in the league this season, their most losses in a league season since 1989-90. They've also lost 8 games at Old Trafford this season, the most since 1962-63.

2 x 15+

With Bryan Mbeumo and Yoanne Wissa in their ranks, Brentford are the first team outside the Premier League Big 6 to have two teammates with 15+ goals in a season since Leicester City in their Premier League-winning season in 2015-16 (Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez), and the only team in the Premier League this season to have two teammates with 15+ goals.

53

Manchester United can finish with, at most, 53 points in the Premier League this season, guaranteeing their all-time low in the league, with the previous lowest tally being 58 in the 2021-22 season.

74

Ollie Watkins scored his 74th Premier League goal for Aston Villa, a strike that saw him go level with Gabriel Agbonlahor as Villa's top-scorer in Premier League history.

1

Barcelona won their first La Liga game this season which Lamine Yamal hasn't started. Previously, they had drawn one and lost four of the five games that he hadn't started.

3

Borja Iglesias's hat-trick for Celta Vigo against Barcelona was the first by an player against Barcelona since Emmanuel Boateng did so for Levante in 2018, and the first by a player in an away game against Barcelona since Diego Forlan did it for Villarreal in 2005.

5

Real Madrid are unbeaten in all the five games that Kylian Mbappe hasn't featured for them in, this season.

Real Madrid are unbeaten this season in LALIGA, Champions League, and Copa del Rey when Kylian Mbappé hasn't played �� ▪️ 3 wins

▪️ 2 draws

51

Raphinha now has 51 goal contributions in all competitions this season, becoming the fourth Barcelona player to have 50+ goal contributions since the 2011-12 season. The previous three were Lionel Messi (10 times), Luis Suarez, and Neymar. Across Europe's top five leagues, only Mohamed Salah has more, with 55 goal contributions in all competitions.

16/29

16 of Federico Valverde's 29 career goals for Real Madrid in all competitions have been result-changing goals (13 game-winning goals, 3 game-levelling goals)

92:08

Federico Valverde scored Real Madrid's fourth-latest winning goal (92:08 on the clock) of the 21st century at home in La Liga.

18

Ante Budimir scored his 18th goal in La Liga, the third-most this season. Only Robert Lewandowski (25) and Kylian Mbappe (22) have more this season. 18 goals are his most in a season in LALIGA (scored 17 goals last season)

75

Budimir has 75 career goals in La Liga, becoming the second Croatian born-player with 75+ goals in league history (Davor Suker with 114)

71

Inter Milan and Napoli are currently tied on 71 points at the top of Serie A, with five games left to play. In case the two are tied at the end of the season, there will be a one-off playoff game to decide who wins the title.

24

Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick goals this season in all competitions, equalling his career-best tally set in 2021/22 (24 goals in 31 games also with Leverkusen).

60

Harry Kane needed only 60 games to score his first 60 Bundesliga goals; the previous record was held by Erling Haaland.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

5

Inter Miami's 1-0 win over Columbus Crew was the fifth time in his MLS career that Lionel Messi went consecutive matches without a goal or assist.

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)