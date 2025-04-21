Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's 4-0 victory over Ipswich amid their ongoing Champions League campaign. (1:06)

Declan Rice has revealed he was gifted a signed guitar by Ed Sheeran that referenced his remarkable free kicks in Arsenal's Champions League quarterfinal triumph over Real Madrid.

Rice scored two stunning free kicks in the first leg in north London -- the first of his career -- that stunned the Spanish giants and helped Arsenal progress with a 5-1 win on aggregate. Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the last four.

The midfielder played 71 minutes of Arsenal's 4-0 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Sunday. Sheeran is a minority stakeholder at Ipswich and his ongoing "+-=÷x" tour sponsors the club's shirt.

Declan Rice played the majority of Arsenal's routine victory over relegation-threatened Ipswich Town on Sunday. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Following Arsenal's win over Sheeran's struggling Ipswich, Rice shared the gift he had received in a post on Instagram.

Referencing the time the former West Ham man dueted with Sheeran during England's Euro 2020 campaign, Sheeran wrote on the acoustic guitar: "Declan! You play this next time I see you, we'll have a sing song. P.S. killer free kicks!"

Arsenal face Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture on Wednesday.