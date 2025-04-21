Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has urged fans to show Trent Alexander-Arnold some appreciation after he scored the winner in Sunday's 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Alexander-Arnold marked his return from an ankle injury with another memorable moment, coming off the bench on 70 minutes before finding the back of the net with a superb half-volley.

The Liverpool defender had been criticised by large parts of Liverpool's fan base in recent weeks amid fresh reports that he could leave on a free transfer this summer and sign for Real Madrid.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Madrid are "optimistic" over securing his signature although a deal had not been reached.

Van Dijk noted there had been debate outside of the club about how Alexander-Arnold should be treated, but he said moments like Sunday should not be taken for granted.

"Whatever may happen in the future for him, that's something that he has to resolve with himself and the family, but he's a Liverpool player at this point and he's important for our team.

"He has been important throughout the whole season and today again he came back from the injury, a long one, and that's what I'm happy about... Since I joined the club, he has been a fantastic player and there's a lot of good things that he will always be remembered for if he decides to leave.

"Listen, at this point we don't know as a group what's going to happen... There's a lot of noise around him and obviously everyone can argue if it's his own fault, it's just part of life nowadays.

Virgil van Dijk signed a new contract at Liverpool last week, atlhough Trent Alexander-Arnold is yet to do the same. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"When he scores a big goal like that, I think he deserves applause for stepping up in that particular moment and to soak it all in because whether he stays or leaves, these are moments which you shouldn't take for granted to give us as a team the opportunity on Sunday to finish it off.

"I think he deserved that moment and now it's back to work and be ready for the weekend."

Alexander-Arnold was asked after the game about his future, although he said he would not talk about it.

"I have said all season that I am not going to speak on my situation. I am not going to go into the details," he told Sky Sports after the match.

The goal helped Liverpool take another step towards winning the Premier League for a second time -- and 20th English top flight title -- with Alexander-Arnold being a crucial part of both those campaigns since he graduated from the club's academy in 2016.

The earliest that Liverpool can be crowned champions is Wendesday, although it would require Arsenal to lose at home against Crystal Palace.

Should Arsenal pick up a point, Liverpool can clinch the title when they host Tottenham on Sunday.

"It doesn't really matter to me [when Liverpool win the title. I want to be champions of England and let the dream come true. I would love to lift the cup with the club I love so much," Van Dijk said.

"If it doesn't happen on Wednesday then we have the opportunity to do it on Sunday in front of our own fans at a red Anfield.

"It will be special, that is for sure. But let's see what this week brings. As a Liverpool fan, I think you have to be excited and be up for it. [Spurs] is a big game regardless, and it will be interesting games after that as well."