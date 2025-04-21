Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he's treating Wednesday's Premier League game vs. Aston Villa like "a final" as his side look to secure a top-five finish. (0:56)

Pep Guardiola has branded Manchester City's clash with Aston Villa as "a final" in the race for the Champions League and called on the club's fans to help them against Unai Emery's side.

City and Villa meet at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday with just a point separating the two teams.

Newcastle, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest are also fighting for a place in next season's Champions League and Guardiola has asked the City supporters to back them during what could be a dramatic end to the campaign.

"We we need our people, hopefully they can help us for the minute one," Guardiola said.

"Don't wait, because sometimes we're sloppy, sometimes we're not playing well, but it's now that we need them.

Man City are in the hunt for a Champions League qualification place after missing out on the Premier League title. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

"We need them desperately, to support us, to make noise and be there all the time, because it's a final, absolutely it's a final for us. And after Aston Villa, it will be the game against Wolves and it will be a final again. Then Southampton, because every point, every game, counts."

Villa bounced back from the Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain with an impressive 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Emery's team have won 11 of their last 13 games in all competitions but haven't won a league game at the Etihad since 2007.

"They're a contender to qualify for the Champions League and you see both games they played against my friend Luis Enrique, against Paris Saint-Germain -- wow! I was really, really impressed," Guardiola said.

"They can play in a low block or not, but when they decide to go forward, with the weapons they have, with the speed they have, the set-pieces, and the way they organise, it's a final."