Josh Brownhill scored twice to secure Burnley's Premier League promotion. Getty

Burnley captain Josh Brownhill has said the club "bored our way to the Premier League" following their promotion-clinching win over Sheffield United on Monday.

The midfielder's first half brace, either side of Thomas Cannon's goal, sparked euphoric scenes at Turf Moor as Burnley made a swift return to the Premier League. Their win simultaneously secured promotion for their title-rivals Leeds United.

Burnley's promotion campaign has been built on defensive solidity, with the club setting a record of 12 consecutive clean sheets this season. Across 44 games, they have conceded a miserly 15 goals.

Their approach has seen them earn the "boring" tag from opposition fans but Brownhill remains unperturbed by that.

"Honestly, I'm speechless. All the hard work this season. We had been written off and we've been called boring ... but we've bored our way to the Premier League," he told Sky Sports post-match.

"It is incredible. It takes a whole team, it takes everybody. I can't believe it. All the hard work, we are back in the Premier League!

"To go ahead, we were buzzing. To go level, you could panic but the composure, I am so delighted.

"A lot of lads will not sleep! I am so buzzing for the lads who haven't played Premier League football. I am over the moon."

With two games remaining, the Championship title will be decided between Leeds, who host Bristol City and finish the season away to Plymouth Argyle, and Burnley, whose remaining games include a road trip to Queens Park Rangers and a home match with Milwall.