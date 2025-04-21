Open Extended Reactions

Chivas has sacked head coach Gerardo Espinoza after the Liga MX giants recently closed out the 2025 Clausura regular season without making the playoffs.

Sporting director Javier Mier made the announcement on Monday following Saturday's 1-1 draw with crosstown rivals Atlas.

The decision marks the end of a short nine game run with only two wins across all competitions for Espinoza, who lasted 49 days in charge after replacing Oscar Garcia Junyent.

Both Junyent and Espinoza were unable to revive Liga MX's second all-time leading title-holders, who fell to 11th place with a 5W-6D-6L record in the Clausura. Pumas, level with Chivas on 21 points, clinched playoff qualification in 10th place thanks to goal differential.

Looking ahead to the 2025 Apertura, Chivas will now be in search of its 33rd manager (including interims) since the Vergara family took ownership in Oct. 2002.

Chivas' last Liga MX title came in the 2017 Clausura, which is just their second piece of Mexican top flight silverware in the 21st century.