Real Betis scored three goals in a first-half blitz to beat Girona 3-1 in LaLiga on Monday and keep alive their hopes of European football next season.

The win took sixth-placed Betis to within one point of Villarreal. The top five qualify for the Champions League, while the team in sixth will play in the Europa League.

"We still have our Champions League dreams," Isco, who scored his seventh goal of the season on his 33rd birthday, told broadcaster DAZN. "We know it is difficult, it's not in our hands, but we will fight until the end."

Betis were a constant threat in the air, with all three goals coming from aerial attacks.

Johnny Cardoso headed the opener from a corner after six minutes, an unmarked Antony side-footed home a cross with 39 minutes gone, and Isco nodded in a third just before halftime.

The Brazilian, on loan from Manchester United has now scored five times and assisted on four goals for Betis since joining in January.

Cristhian Stuani grabbed a consolation for the home side with five minutes remaining.

Girona have gone 10 league matches without a win and are 16th, three points above the relegation zone.