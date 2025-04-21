Transfer rumors, news: Man United close in on landing Cunha

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are closing in on Matheus Cunha, while AC Milan and Napoli are interested in Riccardo Orsolini. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Manchester United are getting closer to signing Wolves forward Matheus Cunha. Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are getting closer to reaching an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, as reported by The Daily Mail, with Newcastle United having provided the main competition for the 25-year-old. The Red Devils still need to trigger Cunha's £62.5m release clause but are hopeful of having terms in place by next month, with the Brazilian being swayed by the prospect of playing a key role in Ruben Amorim's squad revamp.

- AC Milan and Napoli are both interested in Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini, according to Nicolo Schira. I Rossoblu see the 28-year-old as a key player for the club, and they have already turned down an offer of €18m plus Noah Okafor on loan that was made during the January transfer window.

- Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has emerged as an option for Arsenal as they aim to sign a frontman, according to Football Transfers, with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins also on their shortlist. Delap is seen as somebody who could be a rotational player to be brought in alongside Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres.

- Werder Bremen are monitoring Julian Brandt with the attacking midfielder leaving Borussia Dortmund being seen as a real possibility, reports Sky Sports Deutschland, especially with the 28-year-old's current contract expiring in 2026. A move to Bremen is still deemed to be unlikely as Brandt would have to accept a significant pay cut, but he has previously shared his desire to join them.

- Internazionale have made Marseille winger Luis Henrique a priority for the summer transfer window and have already reached a verbal agreement with the 23-year-old, reports Foot Mercato. I Nerazzurri will still need to find common ground in their negotiations with Marseille, where the Brazilian has a contract that runs until 2028.

- Borussia Dortmund have already made contact with the management of Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Robin Koch, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. The 28-year-old's contract includes a clause that could see him leave in the summer for €18m-€20m, although Dortmund's chances of signing the Germany international will be reduced if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. They currently sit seventh in the Bundesliga table.