Leeds United, Burnley mark Premier League returns with wild celebrations

Leeds United and Burnley clinched their respective promotions to the Premier League on Sunday, with a victory for Scott Parker's men over Sheffield United triggering frenzied scenes at Elland Road and Turf Moor.
A 6-0 win over Stoke City on Monday afternoon put Leeds on the verge, before Burnley's 2-1 win ensured Sheffield United could no longer better their rivals' Championship points tally.
Joël Piroe starred for Leeds, scoring four first-half goals in their big win, while Josh Brownhill netted a brace to send Burnley back to the top flight.
Leeds fans stayed behind outside Elland Road in anticipation of Burnley's win, with the full-time whistle 27 miles away at Turf Moor sparking wild celebrations in Yorkshire. Meanwhile, Burnley boss Scott Parker was thrown into the air by his players as their promotion party began.