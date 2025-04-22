Leeds United, Burnley mark Premier League returns with wild celebrations

Open Extended Reactions

Leeds United and Burnley clinched their respective promotions to the Premier League on Sunday, with a victory for Scott Parker's men over Sheffield United triggering frenzied scenes at Elland Road and Turf Moor.

A 6-0 win over Stoke City on Monday afternoon put Leeds on the verge, before Burnley's 2-1 win ensured Sheffield United could no longer better their rivals' Championship points tally.

Joël Piroe starred for Leeds, scoring four first-half goals in their big win, while Josh Brownhill netted a brace to send Burnley back to the top flight.

Leeds fans stayed behind outside Elland Road in anticipation of Burnley's win, with the full-time whistle 27 miles away at Turf Moor sparking wild celebrations in Yorkshire. Meanwhile, Burnley boss Scott Parker was thrown into the air by his players as their promotion party began.

Joël Piroe scored four goals in the first half of Leeds United's win over Stoke which meant a victory for Burnley later in the day would seal their automatic promotion. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United fans celebrated their team's 6-0 win in typically raucous style. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fans remained outside Elland Road after Leeds United's win and were able to celebrate promotion once Burnley overcame Sheffield United later on Monday. Richard McCarthy/PA Images via Getty Images

Josh Brownhill scored a brace in Burnley's victory over Sheffield United. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Burnley celebrated their promotion to the Premier League with champagne on the pitch at Turf Moor. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Burnley head coach Scott Parker was thrown in the air by his players. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images