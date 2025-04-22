The Football Reporters: Does a Marcus Rashford-Ollie Watkins swap make sense for Man United?

Open Extended Reactions

Marcus Rashford will be back in Manchester on Tuesday night when Aston Villa face Manchester City in the race for Champions League qualification. However, it remains to be seen if the England international returns permanently in the summer.

The 27-year-old has impressed at Villa since joining on loan from Manchester United in January. He has nine goal contributions in 16 appearances for the club, with his performances ousting Ollie Watkins from Unai Emery's starting lineup.

Rashford was preferred to Watkins in both legs of the Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain, a decision the striker said left him "fuming."

On this week's Football Reporters podcast, James Olley, Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson debate if a swap deal involving Rashford and Watkins would make sense for Man United.

You can watch the full episode on the ESPN FC YouTube page.