Premier League side Manchester City were allocated around €5.17 million ($5.94m), the most of any UEFA club, as part of the European football governing body's Club Benefits Programme to encourage national team participation by players.

A record €233m were distributed to 901 clubs from all 55 member associations for releasing players to national team competitions: the 2020-21 and 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, European Championship qualifiers 2022-24 and Euro 2024.

Spanish side Real Madrid were allocated €4.79m while Inter Milan of Serie A were given €4.65m.

Clubs received an equal share for each player released for each UEFA Nations League and Euros qualifying match, as well as a fixed amount per player per day during the final tournament.

Clubs throughout the football pyramid benefited with a 10th-tier side -- Yorkshire Amateur of England -- receiving €7,300.

"It is fantastic to see clubs of all sizes and levels, across the entire football pyramid, receiving financial rewards for their vital role in developing players who contribute to the success of our national team competitions -- including the highly successful UEFA Euro 2024 final tournament," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

"Every success of our competitions is a shared one, and this benefits programme is another testament to that principle ... When football thrives, everyone benefits."

The total amount for the release of players in this cycle was €100m, up from €70m for the previous cycle.

The amount for the release of players for the European Championship also increased, from €130m to €140m, with funds going to 196 clubs from 29 UEFA member associations.