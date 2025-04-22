Julien Laurens reacts to the "chaos" that erupted in the game between Saint Etienne and Lyon in Ligue 1. (2:05)

Open Extended Reactions

Arne Slot's Liverpool have been so dominant for so much of this season that there hasn't been much of a Premier League title race to speak of.

And, as we reach the business end of the 2024-25 campaign in most countries in Europe (some Scandinavian and Baltic nations play from spring to autumn), a lot of titles are already a foregone conclusion. Paris Saint-Germain, already crowned champions of Ligue 1, are still on course for an unbeaten league season.

But there are also a few leagues across Europe, and even elsewhere in England, that are heading for white-knuckle finales.

Here are five of the best title races still to be resolved, from the elite of Italy's Serie A to the semi-pro ranks of England's National League South.

Playoff possible in Serie A

Arguably the most high-profile title race that is reaching boiling point is Italy's Serie A where there's a very real prospect of a playoff to decide who wins the Scudetto.

In the latest twist, Riccardo Orsolini scored a last-gasp bicycle kick for Bologna to defeat Inter Milan 1-0 on Sunday, allowing Antonio Conte's Napoli to end the weekend level on points after their hard-fought 1-0 victory over lowly Monza the day before.

At one point it looked like Inter would waltz off with their 21st title, but now we could be just five games away from the greatest finale of all -- a head-to-head playoff to crown the champions.

Unlike other top leagues around Europe, if the top two in Italy finish on equal points there's no goal difference or head-to-head record to divide the two; instead, they battle it out on the pitch. As things stand, the only reward for Inter having a better overall goal difference than Napoli (both league games between the two this season ended in 1-1 draws) is that Simone Inzaghi's side would host the winner-takes-all match.

The only time the Serie A title was previously decided this way was in 1964, when Inter lost out to Bologna. Could that be an omen?

Lisbon battle in Portugal

Matching Italy for sheer drama, Portugal's title race is impossible to call. The one thing we do know is that the winners will come from Lisbon, as it is a straight shootout between Sporting CP and Benfica at the top.

Unlike Italy, if the top two finish on the same number of points, it will be decided by their head-to-head record against each other this season. Sporting beat Benfica 1-0 in their first meeting, but there's one crucial game to come.

The Derby de Lisboa at Benfica's Estádio da Luz on May 10 promises to be a titanic tussle with so much at stake. While Benfica need the win, Sporting know that a draw will be enough if they can maintain a 100% record for the rest of the campaign. It's also worth noting that in the entire history of the Primeira Liga, the side who are top going into the final weekend have always emerged as champions.

Sporting have struggled since the departure of coach Ruben Amorim to Manchester United in November. With him at the helm, they opened the campaign with 11 straight wins but after his exit they had a significant wobble which opened the door to Benfica. However, Sporting probably have the easier run-in and will be powered by goal machine Viktor Gyökeres (who has 43 goals in 39 club games so far this season.)

Benfica, meanwhile, face a tricky trip to third-placed Braga on the final day but are very much the form side and could extend their record haul of domestic titles to 39.

If we were in need of an encore, both sides are also looking highly likely to meet again in the final of Portugal's cup competition, the Taça de Portugal on May 25.

Old vs. new in Hungary

The decisive moment in Hungary's Nemzeti Bajnokság may have taken place last weekend as Puskás Akadémia could only manage a 2-2 draw with Paks, handing the advantage to 35-time champions Ferencváros.

Ferencváros -- who are coached by former Tottenham, Liverpool, LA Galaxy, and Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane -- have a three-point lead going into the final five matches, which include the visit of Puskás Akadémia to the league leaders on May 3 when they can expect a fierce welcome.

Puskás Akadémia are looking for their first-ever league trophy, and are also aiming to become the first team named after a footballer (former Hungary and Real Madrid great Ferenc Puskás) to win a European title. The club's rise from a small village team from Felcsút to one of the country's biggest football forces is inextricably linked to Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, who has helped speed his hometown club up the leagues. Orbán used to play for the side until 2005 and even stepped in as assistant coach.

It may be a step too far for Puskás Akadémia to bring the league trophy back to the Pancho Arena -- a stadium that holds fewer than 4,000 people but which is often cited as one of Europe's most beautiful -- but the club are clearly in the ascendancy.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

Changing of the guard in Croatia

It seems that Dinamo Zagreb's iron grip on the Croatian title is finally loosening. Dinamo have won 18 of the last 19 championships, but find themselves four points back from the leading duo of Rijeka and HNK Hajduk Split who are neck-and-neck at the top.

As the finishing line nears, Rijeka (the last team not called Dinamo to win the title, back in 2016-17) and Hajduk Split (who are chasing a first title in 20 years) have started to falter with two consecutive draws. The latest of those was full of controversy with Hajduk reduced to 10 men against Varaždin after just 16 minutes and demanding access to the VAR-room audio after the game.

May 17 looks set to be D-day as Hajduk host Rikeja at the Stadion Poljud, and we can expect Hajduk boss Gennaro Gattuso to be typically pugnacious. The last time the two sides met back in March, Rijeka triumphed 3-0 and Gattuso refused to shake the hand of Croatian's MAXSport 1 TV pundit Joško Jeličić, instead squaring up to him and launching an angry rant.

Six-way shootout in the National League South

The National League South (England's sixth tier) may not receive global attention, but possibly the most open title race in all of Europe is playing out in thrilling fashion.

Going into the final day, any one of the top six could end up in first position and claim the only automatic promotion place.

Leading the way are Truro City, who were forced to play their home games 195 miles away in Taunton last season and are celebrating being back on home soil with an excellent campaign. Hot in pursuit are Torquay United, Eastbourne Borough, Boreham Wood, Dorking Wanderers, and Worthing.

Worthing, from a Sussex seaside town, gained a degree of fame from the recent documentary "The Club That George Built," which tells the inspirational story of George Dowell, a young player who was paralysed in a car accident and used the compensation money to take over and save the club when it was teetering on the edge of collapse.

The final day of fixtures on Saturday promises to be a classic as fans must not only navigate their own game, but also keep tabs on games across the country while deploying some handy mental arithmetic to know their team's fate.