Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has expressed that he's "not worried" about his future despite crashing out of the Champions League against Arsenal. (0:57)

Carlo Ancelotti insisted that "anything is possible" regarding his future as Real Madrid coach on Tuesday, as the team look to beat Barcelona to a LaLiga and Copa del Rey double, starting with Wednesday's league game at Getafe.

Ancelotti's position has come under intense pressure since Madrid's 5-1 aggregate elimination at the hands of Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals, although the team are just four points off league leaders Barça with six games left, and face the same opponents in Saturday's cup final in Seville.

Speaking in a news conference on Tuesday ahead of the Getafe match, Ancelotti said his side can win both trophies if they find the "balance" they've often lacked this season, described the stress of his position as "fuel" and brought fans some good news about the fitness of star forward Kylian Mbappé, saying he "could be available" for the cup final.

"In football anything is possible," Ancelotti said, when asked if winning LaLiga and the Copa del Rey would mean he'd continue as Madrid coach until his contract expires in 2026. "Are you surprised by anything that happens? Nothing surprises me... As I've always said, I love this job, I loved my first spell [from 2013 to 2015], I love this second spell [since 2021], and I want this to go as far as possible. One day when it ends, I'll be thankful and take my hat off to this club, that's all."

Mbappé -- who has scored 33 goals so far in his debut Madrid season, but has also faced accusations that his arrival has unbalanced the team -- limped off against Arsenal with an ankle problem, as he was whistled by some fans at the Bernabéu, and missed Sunday's narrow 1-0 win over Athletic Club.

"For tomorrow, [Mbappé and Ferland Mendy] aren't ready, but they'll train over these coming days," Ancelotti said. "I think both could be available for the game [against Barcelona] on Saturday.

"[Mbappé] is hurt by his injury, and not being able to help the team, but he's doing everything to be ready."

Carlo Ancelotti has come under intense pressure since Madrid's elimination in UCL quarterfinals. Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ancelotti denied that his persistence with picking all four of Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo when available has hamstrung the team's defensive solidity this season, despite his stated preference for a 4-4-2 formation.

"I don't think it's a problem," Ancelotti said. "The problems this season are quite obvious: we lost two key players in defence [the injured Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão] who've been hard to replace. We've changed our style of play a bit, we have players with different characteristics, and it's been hard for us to find a balance... If we find that balance, we can win."

Ancelotti also insisted that being tougher with his star players this season wouldn't have yielded better results.

"I've got angry [with the players] a lot these season, but my character is about having a relationship on the same level, and that means respecting, and being respected," Ancelotti said.

"You have to be aware of the person, and the player. People have said 'use the whip' more, but I can't do that. You'd have to sign another coach. For me, that isn't the way."