Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has signed a new three-year contract with the north London club.

Wubben-Moy, a childhood Arsenal fan, made her senior debut with the club in 2015 at the age of 16 after coming through the academy and has since made 143 appearances.

The England international re-signed with Arsenal in 2020 after a spell with North Carolina Tar Heels, where she lined up alongside Arsenal striker Alessia Russo.

Lotte Wubben-Moy has re-signed with Arsenal on a three year content extension. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Wubben-Moy has won the FA Cup and three League Cup titles with Arsenal across her two spells at the club, and was voted 2023-24 Player of the Season.

Injuries have limited the 26-year-old to nine WSL appearances this season, however she is expected to be in contention for Arsenal's away trip to Lyon in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal.

"I feel a huge amount of pride, excitement and optimism to once again put pen to paper at this special football club," Wubben-Moy said.

"Arsenal is the club I want to win with and I feel this new contract comes at a time in my career where my ambitions are matched by my abilities on the pitch. I'm determined to make this next chapter count."