Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero has said he "would love" to play in LaLiga one day amid growing speculation over his future in north London.

Romero, whose contract with Spurs expires in June 2027, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid this summer.

"LaLiga is the one [league] left to play in. I would love to, to tell you the truth," Romero told TyC Sports. "I would love to play there because it's the league I'm missing."

Romero, 26, is in his third season at Spurs, whom he joined from Atalanta on an initial loan deal in 2021, before the transfer was made permanent a year later.

Cristian Romero has struggled for consistency during his four years in north London. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Injuries have limited the Argentina international to only 23 appearances in all competitions this season.

The World Cup winner started Monday's 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest, a result that condemned Spurs to their 18th loss of the season and left them 16th in the Premier League.

Spurs can still salvage a disappointing season by winning the Europa League. They take on Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in next week's Europa League semifinal first leg in north London.

"It's an important step for the club after so many years where they hadn't reached those stages," Romero said.

"I would like to win it but it depends on many things. After that, once the championship finishes, we'll see."

A two-time Copa América winner, Romero is not ruling out any options

"The truth is I haven't spoken to my representative yet but I'm open to anything," he said. "In my head, I always [think about] growing, also [about] going to new places to keep growing but I don't want to talk about that yet because there's a few months left in the season.

"Above all, I try live the day to day. There are almost two months until the championship ends and in my head it's always [about] competing to the maximum, trying to finish in the best possible way."