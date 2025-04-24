Both Arsenal and Chelsea face an up-hill struggle to overturn their first leg deficits against Lyon and Barcelona respectively in the UEFA Women's Champions League. (2:15)

With the first legs of the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals in the bag, Arsenal travel to Lyon needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit and Chelsea host familiar foes Barcelona with the uphill task of coming back from a 4-1 defeat in Spain.

It looks a tough ask for the two Women's Super League to upset the favorites and stop a repeat of the 2024 final. Still, both English sides have reasons to believe. Arsenal famously clawed back a two-goal deficit in the quarterfinals and will look to summon that same resilience in Lyon. Chelsea, however, face a daunting task. They must score at least three unanswered goals at Stamford Bridge to keep their dreams of reaching the final alive.

Both second legs are within hours of each other on the same day this weekend, April 27, so what can they do?

ESPN's Emily Keogh, Julien Laurens and Sam Marsden have weighed in with their opinions and predictions.

CHELSEA vs. BARCELONA (1-4)

What can Chelsea do to turn things around?

It is a monumental task. To score three goals against Europe's best defence while keeping Barcelona's relentless attack at bay feels near impossible. Realistically, Chelsea's chances of reaching the final are slim.

At 2-1 in the first leg, they had hope. But conceding a third, and then a fourth, was a demoralising hammer blow that left their Lisbon dream hanging by a thread. Sonia Bompastor's tactics were off, arguably for the first time this season, and costly errors against a side of Barcelona's calibre proved unforgivable.

They'll need a flawless performance to even win, which is possible if they get their tactics right and sharpen up defensively. But overturning the deficit is another matter entirely, one that feels impossible. - EK

What do Barcelona need to do to progress?

Barcelona's task is, on paper, quite simple. They just need to avoid losing by more than two goals. And, given at some point you would imagine Chelsea will open themselves up, they should have the pace and quality to score more goals on the break.

It's actually not a position Barça expected to be in. While they backed themselves to win the first leg at home, they didn't imagine winning by such a big margin. Chelsea had avoided defeat on their last two semifinal visits to Catalonia, winning one and drawing the other, and have invested more money in their squad since then. They have even nabbed two of Barça's starters from last season in Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze.

The key now for Barça will be to remain compact and defensively sound at Stamford Bridge, which admittedly is not their usual approach. There have been doubts about them defensively at times this season but Irene Paredes was sublime last weekend. It also helps having Ona Batlle fit again at right-back and, even if Mapi León misses out through injury, Ingrid Engen has repeatedly proven an able deputy. That said, Barça will opt for killing off the tie through possession, with the midfield trio of Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas tasked with controlling the game. They know they just need to weather what Chelsea throw at them and not lose their heads if they do fall behind on the day. - SM

play 1:14 How Barcelona dominated Chelsea in UWCL semifinal first leg Take a look at the numbers behind Barcelona's 4-1 win over Chelsea in their Women's Champions League semifinal first leg.

Chelsea player to watch: Sonia Bompastor

Despite Chelsea's dominance this season, their success has come from a collective effort, goals and responsibility spread across the squad. But in moments like this, that strength can feel like a weakness. Without a single, relentless goal-scorer to lead the line, they've sometimes lacked the clinical edge needed on the biggest stage. If they're to pull off the unthinkable and overturn their heavy loss, it will demand a unified, all-out team performance. Yet perhaps the most pivotal figure won't be on the pitch at all. All eyes will be on Bompastor and how she chooses to exorcise their Catalan curse. - EK

Barcelona player to watch: Irene Paredes

The competition's top scorer probably deserves a shout. Claudia Pina scored two more off the bench last weekend to take her tally in the Champions League this season to nine. She will hope to start in London. However, for Barça to advance, they will need to be solid at the back. Paredes was brilliant in the first leg and her leadership and experience will be vital if Pere Romeu's side are to finish off the job. With León a doubt, Paredes' roll becomes even more important, too, especially with left-back Esmee Brugts, who's in great form, still adapting to a new position. - SM

Prediction

Chelsea clawing back a win is within reach, but clawing back a win big enough to overturn their 4-1 deficit feels far less likely. While they're more than capable of securing a home victory, it may not be enough to punch their ticket to the final in Lisbon. - EK

Given Chelsea's need to score at least three times, anything could happen as the game goes on and they likely become increasingly desperate. That makes predicting the 90 minutes difficult, but I think Barça will get the job done on aggregate. A draw or a narrow Chelsea win on the day. - SM

play 0:58 Lyon claim UWCL semifinal advantage vs. Arsenal Take a look at the numbers behind Lyon's 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semifinal tie.

LYON vs. ARSENAL (2-1)

What can Arsenal do to turn things around?

They've done it before. Against Real Madrid, they overturned a 2-0 deficit to clinch the quarterfinal tie with a commanding 3-0 victory. In the league, they've bounced back from early setbacks to grind out crucial results. That track record of resilience will give them belief they can still book a place in the final.

It won't be straightforward, though. Arsenal's defensive frailties and wastefulness in front of goal were exposed by Lyon's lightning-fast counterattacks. Despite dominating possession on Saturday, they struggled to convert it into clear-cut chances or meaningful pressure.

To turn things around, they'll need to tighten up at the back and get more from their midfield, both in dictating tempo and creating space. When they did find good areas, they looked threatening, but too often there was a lack of urgency and presence in the box. This week's training will no doubt have focused on sharper finishing and more aggressive movement in the final third, exactly what was missing last weekend. - EK

What do Lyon need to do to progress?

Exactly what they did in the first leg; no more, no less. Yes, Lyon will be more comfortable because they will be at home for the second leg, but their gameplan will not change. They will be well organised, solid, and will look to feed their incredible front three and get one of Daniëlle van de Donk or Lindsey Heaps to accompany the attacks from midfield.

The pace of their forwards, especially Kadidiatou Diani on the right side, caused the Gunners all sort of problems in the first leg and coach Joe Montemurro will again rely on the France international alongside Tabitha Chawinga and Melchie Dumornay.

The experience of the squad, especially with the return of Wendie Renard at the back, will be valuable as Lyon look to seal a spot in their third UEFA Women's Champions League final in a row. They have been an absolute machine this season and, even when under pressure like against Bayern Munich, home and away in the quarterfinals, or against Arsenal at the Emirates last week, they don't break and always find an answer to get back on top. That's why they are the only team in Europe to remain unbeaten in all competitions so far this season. - JL

play 1:20 Lindsey Heaps reacts to Lyon's UWCL win vs. Arsenal Lindsey Heaps reflects on Lyon's Women's Champions League semifinal first leg win against Arsenal and talks about playing against her USWNT teammate Emily Fox.

Arsenal player to watch: Alessia Russo

Arsenal had several clear chances to level the tie, with Alessia Russo and Beth Mead both going close. The duo have built a strong connection, consistently bringing out the best in each other. Russo, in particular, has been prolific this season -- her 11 league goals make her the WSL's second-highest scorer, underlining her importance to Arsenal's hopes. If the Gunners are to overturn their deficit and reach the final, Russo's finishing and movement will be key. With Mead's creativity and sharp link-up play, the partnership could be the spark Arsenal needs to deliver when it matters most on the European stage. - EK

Lyon player to watch: Wendie Renard

Renard was a big miss in the first leg. She was fit, but stayed on the bench after picking up an injury earlier this month with France, and is expected to be back on Sunday which would be a massive boost. The 21-year-old Alice Sombath did well to cover for her, but Renard, 34, is the leader of this team and still one of the best defenders in the world. She brings so much to this team and Lyon are much better with her on the pitch. - JL

Prediction

Belief runs deep in this Arsenal side, and despite the threat Lyon pose, the Gunners may just have enough left to edge a win. It's also their only real shot at silverware this season, so they have nothing left to lose. They've shown time and again they can bounce back after setbacks. But resilience alone won't be enough. Arsenal will need to be disciplined and alert to shut down Lyon's fast-breaking attack. If they can strike the right balance between control and cutting edge, they stand a real chance of turning the tie in their favour. - EK

Arsenal showed in the first leg that they are not too far away from Lyon, but the French champions won the game through experience, tactical rigor and physicality. I expect the Gunners to put up a great fight on Sunday, but they will come up short as Lyon will be too strong in their game management. - JL