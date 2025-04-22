Open Extended Reactions

The San Jose Earthquakes signed United States defender DeJuan Jones from the Columbus Crew on Tuesday.

In exchange, the Crew received $175,000 in general allocation money and an international roster slot in 2025 plus an additional $250,000 in GAM in 2026.

In a separate transaction, Columbus traded a 2025 international slot to the Houston Dynamo in exchange for $125,000 in GAM in both 2025 and 2026.

Jones, 27, has one assist in five matches (three starts) this season.

The trade reunites Jones with Quakes head coach Bruce Arena, who coached him with the New England Revolution from 2019-23.

DeJuan Jones joined Columbus in the summer of 2024. Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

"DeJuan Jones is a welcomed addition to our team. He is an experienced player in the league and has the versatility to play in both our backline and midfield," Arena said. "I look forward to again working with DeJuan and welcome him to the San Jose Earthquakes."

Jones has recorded eight goals and 18 assists in 157 MLS matches (134 starts) with the Revolution and Crew. He was traded to Columbus on July 31, 2024.

He has played nine times for the U.S. men's national team, most recently appearing against Venezuela and Colombia in January under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

