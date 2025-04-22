Dani Olmo curls one into the back of the net to put Barcelona 1-0 up on Mallorca. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said he wasn't worried his team could only muster one goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Mallorca despite racking up 40 shots.

Dani Olmo was the match winner, striking early in the second half as Barça recorded the most shots on goal in a LaLiga match since at least 2003, tied with Real Madrid's 40 against Real Zaragoza in 2011.

The victory took the league leaders seven points clear of second placed Madrid, who play Getafe on Wednesday, with the Clásico rivals then meeting in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

"It was 40 shots, maybe not on target, but 40 shots," a barely believing Flick said in the post match news conference. "The way we played football was pretty good. We created a lot of chances. Of course we missed a lot, but a clean sheet, 1-0, with all the changes we made, I appreciate how we played today."

It looked like it might not be Barça's night at half-time after they spurned 24 shots on goal in the first half alone.

Olmo was denied by the sublime Leo Román, who ended the game with 12 saves on his first start for Mallorca since January, Gavi hit the post and Ronald Araújo missed the target when it was easier to score.

However, Olmo eased the nerves inside the Olympic Stadium with a tidy finish 46 seconds into the second half to become the fifth player to reach 10 goals for Barça this season after Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres.

"I always think positive so it's never in my mind that I think we will lose that," added Flick of his thoughts as Barça failed to convert their openings. "For me, it was more important to control the game and not make many mistakes.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick congratulates Lamine Yamal as he leaves the field during their game against Mallorca. Getty Images

"I am happy about that. Sometimes a 1-0 is good, we defended much better than the matches before. We're on a good way."

Flick also took the chance to rest some players ahead of the Copa final at the weekend.

Pau Cubarsí, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha were all on the bench, while defender Jules Kounde's run of 86 consecutive Barça appearances ended as he was an unused substitute.

Among those to come into the team was Ansu Fati, who made his first start since October and just his second of the season in all competitions, while there was also a start for young full-back Hector Fort.

Fati played 62 minutes and accounted for four of Barça's 40 shots before being replaced by Raphinha.

"I think so," Flick said when asked if Fati had taken a step forward. "You can see his teammates also support him. Also the fans.

"I think for him it's a really good day today. It will help him to have confidence, more belief in himself. It is a good day for him and also for us.

"You can see all the players that came in today connected with the other players. They know what to do, how we want to play. This is a good thing to see. I am happy that everyone is connected."