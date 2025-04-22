Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid are interested in Dean Huijsen and Martín Zubimendi, while Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester United are looking at Matheus Cunha. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Source: Man Utd eye Wolves, Brazil star Cunha

- Ancelotti on Real Madrid future: Anything is possible

- Leverkusen CEO: Alonso has 'gentleman's agreement' on exit

Real Madrid have set their sights on Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid's defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League has shifted their focus to the transfer window, reports AS. As such, Los Blancos are looking at AFC Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen at centre-back and Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi in midfield. Both players being worth €60m complicates things -- as does Bayer Leverkusen wanting €150m for Florian Wirtz -- and Real Madrid could have to offload players to make a move and prefer to focus on players whose contracts are coming to an end.

- Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the clubs who have held exploratory talks about Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, reports Sky Sports, who add that Saudi Arabian clubs are also willing to trigger the 25-year-old's release clause. They also reference interest from Manchester United, who ESPN have reported are exploring the possibility of triggering Cunha's release clause.

- Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a summer move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford if Aston Villa don't make his loan permanent, according to Football Transfers. This comes with the 27-year-old being expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, while Spurs are looking to sign a replacement for Son Heung-Min.

- Manchester United have drawn up a dream two-man list of Newcastle United's Bruno Guimarães and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton as they aim to strengthen in midfield, claims TEAMtalk. Christian Eriksen is expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer, but the Red Devils could struggle to offload Casemiro due to the Brazilian's large wages.

- Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester City are in direct contact about a possible move for James McAtee, reports Florian Plettenberg, who adds that other Premier League and Serie A clubs are also interested in the attacking midfielder. The 22-year-old is open to a move but hasn't reached a verbal agreement with anyone, while Pep Guardiola wants to keep him.

- Chelsea are not ruling out the possibility of Moisés Caicedo leaving in the summer amid interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, according to Football Insider. The Blues would be willing to entertain offers of over £100m, as they feel that figure would allow them to strengthen the squad despite the 23-year-old still being part of Enzo Maresca's plans.