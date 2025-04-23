ESPN FC's Janusz Michallik believes that Chelsea had a lucky "escape" after they came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage. (1:15)

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has spoken for the first time about his sale of the club in a book that will be released this summer.

The book by Nick Purewal, titled "Sanctioned," will feature interviews with Abramovich, who owned Chelsea between 2002 and 2022. The book, published by Biteback Publishing, also features access with all sides of the £2.5 billion deal that saw the club sold to Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, including more than 50 interviews.

The 58-year-old, who is a Russian national, was hit with UK government sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, causing him to sell the club.

Abramovich has not publicly addressed the episode since it happened, with any interview with the billionaire extremely rare -- he has not given an on-the-record interview since 2006.

Chelsea won two Champions League tites and five Premier League titles among a host of major honours under Abramovich. However, the club have struggled for success under their new ownership, although they have rebounded this year and are in the hunt to return to the Champions League.