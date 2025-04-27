Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions with their 5-1 win against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot's side needed a minimum of one point to secure the title and match Manchester United's record of 20 league crowns, and strikes from Luis Díaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, as well as a Destiny Udogie own goal, sealed the deal.

Salah's goal was the 185th of his Premier League career, making him the league's top-scoring foreign player.

Liverpool have won their 20th top-flight league title. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, they cannot mathematically catch the league leaders, even with four games still to play.

Liverpool boast a 15-point advantage over Arsenal, having lost only twice in 34 league games this season. It represents a spectacular debut season for Slot, who left Feyenoord to replace Jürgen Klopp as Liverpool manager last summer.

When Liverpool last won the title during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, players and staff gathered together at Formby Hall Hotel on Merseyside to watch Manchester City's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, which secured the club's first league title since 1990.