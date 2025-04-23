Open Extended Reactions

Marcus Rashford is targeting a club playing in the Champions League for his next move, a source has told ESPN.

The forward, on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United, is set to delay a decision on his future until after the end of the season.

Villa have an agreement with United to make his loan move permanent for a £40 million ($53m) fee, although a source has told ESPN that they are yet to decide whether or not to trigger the option.

Rashford would still need to agree personal terms with Villa and it's understood his wage of around £350k-a-week could be a stumbling block.

The 27-year-old, who has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford, is keen to play Champions League football next season.

Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Aston Villa since January. Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

Following their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday, Villa are seventh in the table, two points adrift of Newcastle in fifth with four games remaining.

A source has told ESPN that while Rashford is open to returning to United he does not believe he has the chance of regular first-team football while Ruben Amorim remains head coach.

It was Amorim's decision to drop Rashford from the team in December before sanctioning his departure in January.

Club sources insist all options are on the table. Rashford will be expected to report to Carrington for preseason training in July if no deal is agreed before then.

The situation which could mirror last summer when Jadon Sancho was part of the United squad which toured the U.S. despite falling out of favour with former boss Erik ten Hag.

Sancho played regularly during preseason before joining Chelsea on deadline day.