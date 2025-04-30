Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United will head into the summer off the back of their worst league campaign in more than three decades -- since 1989-90. Minority owner Jim Ratcliffe has made a lot of noise with his hiring of a new chief executive (Omar Berrada) and technical director (Jason Wilcox), cuts to what he considers a "bloated" non-playing staff and unveiled what a proposed new stadium would look like, but he has hardly won hearts and minds among the fans. (The even more unpopular Glazer family is still lurking in the background as majority owners.)

Replacing Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim in November has at least given supporters the sense that there is a plan, though results have largely been disappointing. Amorim's tactical system, the 3-4-2-1, is proving to be a slow burn, partly because most of the squad is unsuited to it, and because it's a major departure from Ten Hag's style (or, really, that of almost any other manager.)

Still, it feels as if there's a plan. It might not be the right plan, but the sense of drift has somewhat gone away, and Ratcliffe isn't a Glazer, which means most United fans are giving him the benefit of the doubt -- for now, anyway.

So much depends on whether United can win the Europa League. They're through to the semifinals, with the first leg at Athletic Club on Thursday. Winning the Europa League would mean qualifying for the Champions League, and that, in turn, could mean anywhere from £60 million to £120m in additional revenue. Not all of that would go straight into the transfer kitty, of course. That many United players have contracts with automatic 25% pay cuts if they fail to qualify for the Champions League would help if they fail, but being in the Champions League would be a tremendous boost in terms of prize money, signing more lucrative sponsorships and attracting more top players to Old Trafford.

We expect the club to have budgeted around £80m in net spend, which could grow to £130m or more if United qualify for the Champions League. They will likely save between £12m and £15m in the wages of players leaving the club, and the good news is there are very few upcoming extensions to worry about (possibly a reflection of how much United have underachieved.)

Editor's note: This is the second in this year's series, Keep or Dump, over the coming weeks on which players to keep, extend and move on from for all the top clubs in the Premier League and Europe. Find the article on Arsenal right here.

Man United boss Ruben Amorim is slowly implementing a new style of play at the club, and he'll need to make major changes to his squad if United are to be successful with it in 2025-26. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

KEEP/DUMP GROUND RULES

Remember: This is our assessment of what we think the club should do, player for player, with the squad at its disposal. It's not what we think the club will actually do, though sometimes the two will align. That said, we take into account what we know of the club, coaching staff and player preferences, as well as its financial situation and any other factor that we think will impact personnel moves.

Where we disagree, or where we think our rationale is worth explaining, we've noted below.

Goalkeepers

André Onana (29 years old, contract expires in 2028, with club option for additional year)

Ogden: He was signed by Ten Hag and he's an accident waiting to happen. You have to shift him if you can, though it's not going to be easy.

Marcotti: He hasn't had a good year, I'll grant you, but the club has a ton of other priorities and there's not a market for him among clubs that can afford the £30m-plus that's left on his amortization.

Verdict: Split between move on, and keep

André Onana has not had a brilliant season between the posts for Man United, but the club has other priorities this summer, meaning he'll likely remain the club's No. 1 for the foreseeable future Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Altay Bayindir (27, 2027, with club option for additional year)

Ogden: He makes mistakes when he comes in. He was always a low-budget short-term fix, and he hasn't worked out. Move on.

Marcotti: He's only two years younger than Onana, so unless you think he's your keeper of the future, there's no point keeping him and hoping he becomes reliable. He wasn't a very expensive signing, so I think if you get any offer over £4m, let him go.

Verdict: Move on

Ogden: He has had his time, no sense in keeping him around, you can find another old guy to be the No. 3 keeper if that's what you want.

Verdict: Release as free agent

Defenders

Leny Yoro (19 years old, contract expires in 2029, with club option for additional year)

Verdict: Keep

Lisandro Martínez (27, 2027, with club option for additional year)

Ogden: With his injuries there are lots of question marks. I'd hold off on extending him until he shows he can stay fit and contribute in this system.

Verdict: Keep, do not extend his contract

Matthijs de Ligt (25, 2029, with club option for additional year)

Ogden: He has done OK, there's nothing you need to do ... also because there's nothing you can do. You're stuck with him. I don't see him as a long-term Amorim player because he is limited on the ball, but he has played his part in tough times this season.

Verdict: Keep

Marcotti: They made their decision when they gave him a year extension. Amorim obviously rates him enough and, at that age, with those wages, he's not going anywhere.

Ogden: He's showing himself to be the most convincing center-forward on United's books right now, so he's worth his new contract for that alone.

Verdict: Keep

Ogden: It's amazing he survived this long at Manchester United. Never good enough -- too slow, can't head the ball, dreadful concentration and defensive instincts, but he has had eight years on the payroll.

Verdict: Release as free agent

Ayden Heaven (18, 2029, with club option for additional year)

Verdict: Keep

Verdict: Release

Patrick Dorgu (20, 2030, with club option for additional year)

Marcotti: He's extremely fast and extremely raw. Let's see how he can grow under Amorim.

Ogden: There's a long list of guys who stayed at United a long time and didn't get any better.

Verdict: Keep

Ogden: United have accepted they will never get 40 games a season out of him, but 10 would be nice. No way they can find a club to take him with such a poor fitness record.

Verdict: Keep

Luke Shaw's fitness record makes it likely he'll remain at Man United, but more games from him would be nice. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Ogden: Amorim has taken a while to give him a chance, so he might not be totally convinced. But with Dorgu so raw and Shaw rarely fit, Amass could play fairly regularly next season if he kicks on.

Marcotti: Give him six months to see what Amorim thinks. If he contributes, you have to start thinking new contract by Christmas.

Verdict: Keep

Diogo Dalot (26, 2028, with club option for additional year)

Marcotti: I think this system suits him.

Ogden: I disagree. In many ways, Dalot epitomizes United's decline. Defensively, he is always found wanting, and his awareness when attacking is woeful, but because he is all-energy and because United have four or five bigger problems, he will survive. Just watch how often he is caught upfield when he should be tracking back.

Verdict: Keep

Noussair Mazraoui (27, 2028, with club option for additional year)

Ogden: He has done well and he's versatile. Can play either wing-back role or be the third central defender.

Verdict: Keep

Tyrell Malacia (25, 2026, on loan at PSV Eindhoven)

Ogden: If he's fit, you can get maybe a £4m transfer fee for him.

Verdict: Move on

Midfielders

Manuel Ugarte (24, 2029, with club option for additional year)

Verdict: Keep

Casemiro (33, 2026, with club option for additional year)

Marcotti: It would be better for him -- and for United -- if he moved on, but his salary makes it very hard for him to leave, and with a year left on his deal, it's hard to loan him too. Maybe you can transfer him on the idea that regular playing time somewhere else could get him back in the Brazil squad ahead of next summer's World Cup.

Ogden: Despite the obvious need to get Casemiro's huge salary off the wage bill, he has made a difference in recent weeks, especially in the Europa League. If United miss out on Europe next season and have only a domestic fixture list, he just might be able to handle the workload and play a role. But ideally, United will move him on and save £300,000 per week in wages.

Verdict: Move on

Casemiro's massive salary and declining fitness make him a good candidate to move on this summer, if Man United can find an interested club. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Toby Collyer (21, 2027, with club option for additional year)

Ogden: He's an extra body in midfield, and someone you hope can kick on. You have to give him the opportunity to fail or to succeed.

Verdict: Keep

Kobbie Mainoo (19, 2027, with club option for additional year)

Ogden: I don't know where he fits in Amorim's system; he's not mobile enough to play central midfield in the 3-4-2-1 formation, but let's see how he develops. He's obviously a talent, but he's a square peg in a round hole in Amorim's team.

Marcotti: This is a tricky one. I agree he's not ideal to play in the two in front of the back four, and you'll hopefully add another top midfielder, maybe two, this summer. Perhaps you work on him to develop into one of the 10s? But then you have Amad and Bruno Fernandes in front of him. You can get away with not extending him now, but you'll have a big decision to make next summer.

Verdict: Keep

Ogden: He has given United three years of decent service. If only they could have had a 25-year-old Christian Eriksen in their team -- what a difference he would have made.

Verdict: Release as free agent

Bruno Fernandes (30, 2027, with club option for additional year)

Marcotti: It's funny, because he's not a great fit to play as one of the attacking midfielders, and he's certainly not a great fit as one of the central midfielders in front of the back three. And yet he has filled both roles and has been the club's best and most productive player by a mile. It's not ideal, but ultimately you're not going to move him on and you're much better with him on the pitch.

Ogden: He has carried United this season, as a terrible campaign would have been even worse without him. You could even make an argument for Bruno as Footballer of the Year when you consider the players he has had to perform alongside.

Verdict: Keep

Mason Mount (26, 2028, with club option for additional year)

Ogden: Amorim likes him, obviously he needs to stay fit. He's technically adept. I'm not sure where he plays though.

Marcotti: It's a bit of a moot point in the sense that with his injury record and the fact that he still has £33m unamortized value on their books, it's highly unlikely that United can shift him anyway. Let Amorim do his job and see if he can fit him in.

Verdict: Keep

Forwards

Alejandro Garnacho (20 years old, contract expires in 2028)

Ogden: He's not savvy enough to be a No. 10, he's really only a winger and they don't play with wingers. You can get as much as £50m in a transfer fee, and it would be pure profit in his case as he came through the academy. I just don't see him developing into a player who is worth keeping.

Marcotti: I agree he's not a fit. I thought maybe he could adapt to the wing-back role, but I don't think that will happen. He's an obvious one to move on because he's home-grown and because his wages are low. You can get a lot of money back.

Verdict: Move on

Amad (22, 2030, with club option for additional year)

Verdict: Keep

Rasmus Højlund (22, 2028, with club option for additional year)

Ogden: He's just not good enough. Maybe someone in Germany or Italy will take him, but he's the worst striker I've ever seen at United. He runs in straight lines, has no goal instinct and offers nothing. Still, it's not his fault that United paid such a ridiculously inflated fee for him (an initial £64m to Atalanta) to bring him in from Serie A.

Marcotti: You'd need to get a minimum of £40m back in transfer fees to not lose money on this deal, and that's a big ask. I understand he's not cutting it, so I think it makes more sense to loan him out and see if he gets traction somewhere else.

Verdict: Split between move and loan out

Rasmus Højlund has not lived up to expectations at United -- not even close. As such, it appears he's likely heading for the exit this summer. Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

Joshua Zirkzee (23, 2029, with club option for additional year)

Ogden: He's too slow, he doesn't hold the ball up and he has no physicality. Keeping him is a reward for failure, because I don't think he'd start for any other Premier League team outside the bottom three.

Marcotti: I agree he's an unorthodox player and has struggled, but you don't give up on him after just a year -- given his fee (£36.5m to Bologna) and contract length, he's very difficult to shift anyway. Keep him around as a backup center-forward or maybe see if he can develop into an alternative as a No. 10. You can only change so many guys in one go.

Verdict: Split between move, and keep but look to loan out

Ogden: Don't just keep him, but give him minutes. United need depth.

Verdict: Keep

Marcus Rashford (28, 2028, on loan at Aston Villa)

Ogden: United will have to subsidize his exit one way or the other. Villa have an option to make his move permanent for £40m, but I don't think he has done enough to convince them yet. And, in any case, they have all the leverage. They can set the price since obviously United don't want him back. You have to move him on, the question is how much it's going to cost you.

Marcotti: United are paying a chunk of his wages at Villa, and with three years left on his deal, if he does move, it's safe to say they'll need to discount the transfer fee accordingly. I'd see if Amorim can somehow rebuild the relationship and turn him into a useful player. If not, the best option might actually be to renew his loan with Villa -- assuming they want him -- just to save on his wages.

Verdict: Split between move on, and keep but look to loan out