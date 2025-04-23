2025 English FA Cup semifinals: How to watch on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The penultimate stage of the English FA Cup gets underway this weekend at Wembley Stadium in London. Crystal Palace take on Aston Villa in the first semifinal Saturday, followed by Nottingham Forest facing Manchester City in the other semifinal match Sunday. Both matches are available on ESPN+ and Disney+.

The winners will play for the 2024-25 FA Cup crown on May 17 at Wembley.

Manchester City fell to rivals Manchester United 2-1 in last season's final. The loss snapped City's 11-game winning streak in FA Cup competition, the longest streak in team history. City defeated United in the 2023 final.

Here are key facts about the 2024-25 FA Cup semifinals:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the FA Cup streaming hub.

*All times Eastern

Saturday

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa: 12:10 p.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

Sunday

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City: 11:25 a.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

