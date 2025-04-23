Shaka Hislop and the "ESPN FC" crew discuss what went wrong for Arsenal in their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace. (2:28)

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal "dropped our standards" in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace, which leaves Liverpool on the brink of winning the Premier League.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's 83rd-minute equaliser denied Arsenal victory at Emirates Stadium, meaning Arne Slot's side only need a point against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to be crowned English champions for a record-equalling 20th time.

Arsenal took the lead through Jakub Kiwior's third-minute header before Eberechi Eze equalised on 27 minutes with a superb volley from Adam Wharton's corner.

Leandro Trossard restored Arsenal's advantage three minutes before the break but Arsenal were never convincing at the back and William Saliba's late error gave Mateta, on as a substitute just three minutes earlier, a chance he took brilliantly, beating David Raya from 30 yards as he scrambled back towards goal.

"We dropped our standards today and credit to Crystal Palace," Arteta said.

"We struggled to find consistency in the game. We gave the ball away in simple ways and we were late in everything we did. I am disappointed."

Trossard vowed Arsenal will deliver a much better display when hosting Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's Champions League semifinal first leg.

"The quality today wasn't there compared to our last game [a 4-0 win at Ipswich Town]," Trossard said.

"We were nowhere near that and we got punished. We need to raise the level with our big game coming up. It will be good to have six days now and prepare for this [PSG] game with 100% focus.

"It will be a different performance."