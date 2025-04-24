Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Liverpool join Huijsen race

Gab Marcotti and Mark Ogden discuss Kai Havertz's future at Arsenal and what it means in the club's pursuit of Newcastle's Alexander Isak. (2:39)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United are all after Spain defender Dean Huijsen, while Aston Villa are considering a move for Kevin De Bruyne when he leaves Manchester City. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen has been linked to several big clubs in the Premier League and Europe. Diego Souto/Getty Images

- Four major Premier League clubs all hold "genuine interest" in AFC Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, according to BBC Sport. Huijsen has enjoyed a breakout season, becoming a key player for Andoni Iraola's side and making his first senior appearances for Spain's national team. That has led to Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United all exploring deals to sign him this summer. The BBC report adds that there is a £50 million release clause in the 20-year-old's contract. However, Real Madrid are also interested in Huijsen, who would prefer a move to the Bernabéu over another club in the Premier League.

- Kevin De Bruyne is a target for Aston Villa, Sky Sports reports. The midfielder has announced that he will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season, and he is open to signing for another Premier League club. The prospect of signing De Bruyne, 33, has been discussed internally at Aston Villa, but there is also interest from other clubs in England, Serie A side Como and several teams in MLS.

- Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested in Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, according to Sky Sports. The 21-year-old is expected to decide on his future at the end of the season, but wants to still be a key player if he joins a bigger club. The Hungary international, who has registered five assists in the Premier League this season, has a £50m release clause in his contract which runs until 2028.

- Juventus have made Victor Osimhen their priority for the summer transfer window, reports Calciomercato, and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will soon start work on a deal for the Napoli striker currently on loan at Galatasaray. The 26-year-old has a €75 million release clause, which means Juventus will face competition for Osimhen, even if they are the frontrunners to sign him.

- Sky Sports have offered an insight into the players Chelsea are tracking. Up front, they are looking at Ipswich Town's Liam Delap, Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško and Lille's Jonathan David. On the wing, it's Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens and Athletic Club's Nico Williams, while the defenders they're focusing on aside from Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen are Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi.

- Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has his sights set on a move to the Saudi Pro League with the top four clubs in the country are all pushing hard to sign him, and Bayern are open to talks over a potential transfer fee of over €50m. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Arsenal are in talks with midfielder Thomas Partey over a new contract, with the 31-year-old's current deal due to expire this summer. (The Athletic)

- Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is considering his options for a summer move in order to kickstart his career. (The Times)

- Como want to sign Spanish left-back Alex Valle on a permanent transfer from Barcelona following his successful loan in the second half of the season. (Marca)

- All signs point to talks between Hansi Flick and Barcelona ending with the coach signing a new contract until 2027 once this season is over. (Florian Plettenberg)