Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid, Liverpool, eye Kerkez

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Milos Kerkez, while Chelsea are tracking various big names. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez has been linked to several European clubs. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested in AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, as reported by Sky Sports. The 21-year-old is expected to decide on his future at the end of the season, but wants to still be a key player if he joins a bigger club.

- Sky Sports have offered an insight into the players Chelsea are tracking. Up front, they are looking at Ipswich Town's Liam Delap, Napoli's Victor Osimhen (who is on loan at Galatasaray), Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško and Lille's Jonathan David. On the wing, it's Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens and Athletic Club's Nico Williams, while the defenders they're focusing on are Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi.

- Juventus have made Victor Osimhen their priority for the summer transfer window, reports Calciomercato, and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will soon start work on a deal for the Napoli striker currently on loan at Galatasaray. The 26-year-old has a €75 million release clause, which means Juventus will face competition for Osimhen, even if they are the frontrunners to sign him.

- There has been plenty of discussion about Dean Huijsen's future, and Sky Sports Deutschland have added to that conversation by stating that Liverpool are pushing for the AFC Bournemouth centre-back. The Reds could let Jarell Quansah leave Anfield on loan or permanently to make room in their squad for the 20-year-old.

- Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has his sights set on a move to the Saudi Pro League, reports Florian Plettenberg, who adds that the top four clubs in the country are all pushing hard to sign him. Bayern are open to talks over a potential transfer fee of over €50m, while Coman would earn around €25m net. Arsenal are still a concrete option for the 28-year-old if the Saudi move falls through.