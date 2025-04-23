Real Madrid jumps out to an early 1-0 lead over Getafe off a quick goal from Arda Guler. (1:04)

Open Extended Reactions

Carlo Ancelotti admitted that it will be "difficult" for David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga to be fit for Real Madrid's Copa del Rey final clash with Barcelona on Saturday, after both picked up injuries in Wednesday's 1-0 win at Getafe.

Defender Alaba felt discomfort during the first half of the LaLiga game at the Coliseum, and was replaced by midfielder Camavinga, who left Madrid with ten men when he was unable to continue himself late on.

"We'll have to see tomorrow," Ancelotti said in his post-match news conference, when asked about Camavinga's chances of featuring in the cup final. "He and Alaba both had muscular discomfort. Recovery for Saturday will be difficult."

The Italian confirmed that, in the absence of Alaba and Camavinga, and with Ferland Mendy not yet fully recovered from injury, Fran García would be Madrid's only option at left-back on Saturday.

Madrid's win at Getafe saw them maintain the four-point margin behind Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table, and going into the Copa final, as they look to bounce back from their elimination from the Champions League last week.

"It's a final," Ancelotti said, when asked if Barcelona could be considered favourites on Saturday. "Maybe there's a favourite, but in a final, anything can happen."

Ancelotti said he believes the long-term future of goalscorer Arda Güler -- who put Madrid ahead with a sweetly-struck shot in the 21st minute -- is in central midfield, rather than in a more advanced position.

"In a 4-4-2, he can't play in double pivot," Ancelotti said. "In that system, he can only play right-wing. In a 4-3-3, he can play as a midfielder. He works hard, he lacks a bit in the duels, but he has a lot of quality, not just with the goal, but how he manages the play. I think his future will be there, rather than further forward."

Wednesday's game at Getafe was briefly paused by the referee during the second half, after Madrid's Dani Ceballos was targeted by chants of "Ceballos, die" by the home crowd.

Ceballos was involved in a game when Getafe were relegated while playing for Real Betis in 2016, in which the midfielder was alleged to have made disparaging comments about the Madrid-based club.