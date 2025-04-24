Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF traded forward Robert Taylor to Austin FC Monday for $750,000 in general allocation money, the two clubs announced on MLS deadline day.

Taylor, 30, joined Miami from Norwegian club Brann in 2022, one season before Lionel Messi came to the south Florida club.

The Finland-born attacker has made 91 appearances and scored 13 times for Miami since making the move to MLS and was a regular contributor on the star-studded team.

He joins an Austin FC side that is off to a great start in 2025, sitting second in the Western Conference with 16 points from its first nine games.

Miami is getting ready to play the first leg of its semifinal matchup against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Thursday. In league play, Javier Mascherano's team is in third place with 18 points and has yet to lose an MLS game this season.

"It was a decision for the club and organization," Mascherano said in his press conference ahead of the Vancouver game. "The organization thought it was good business for the club. You know how the transfer window works in this league.

"I wish him the best in this new chapter. I talked to him a few mins ago and thanked him for the past four months. He was very professional."

Taylor's teammate Fafa Picault added: "It's complicated seeing a teammate leave. I met Robert years ago. He's a good guy and good teammate. but we know how football is. We wish him the best from afar in Austin and with his family."

Miami was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup by Monterrey last season, and Mascherano did not mince words regarding the importance of the first leg with Vancouver.

"It's a very important game for us. Maybe one of the most important game for the history of the club," Mascherano said. "We are ready and we are waiting for this game. I don't like to talk before the game about who is available or who isn't. So tomorrow you will see.

"I don't know what is going to happen in the game, but at the end, we know that we have a game that is 180 minutes and tomorrow we are going to play the first half of the game. So we know that it's important to play a good game, try to score because in this kind of competition it's important to score away."